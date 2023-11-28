Eat Your Way Through Southampton Village

Local favorite Shippy’s is back in Southampton Village under new leadership.

One of the elite summer resort areas in the country, Southampton Village boasts a wide-ranging community with a large year-round population that includes many of the titans of American social, political and financial circles.

Its oceanfront roads — Gin Lane and Meadow Lane (sometimes called Billionaire Row) — boast some of the country’s most expensive real estate, while its deep-rooted history is very much also the story of America. It should come as no surprise that it’s also home to some of the best restaurants on the East End.

From high-flying eateries that regularly make the gossip rounds, to more casual fare with a nostalgic twist, Southampton Village is an easy place to find a dining experience worthy of the rarified surroundings.

Southampton Village Dining

75 Main

A magnet for celebrities, and bolstered by the work of award-winning chef Mark Militello, 75 Main is a staple on the Southampton Village dining scene. The flagship of East End restaurateur Zach Erdem, the Mediterranean-style eatery serves up breakfast, lunch, dinner, as well as late night eats and some of the best people-watching on the East End.

A restaurant experience worthy of its location, 75 Main’s unique menu is expertly crafted by Militello, who’s made Food & Wine Magazine’s list of “10 Best Chefs in America,” in addition to having received a James Beard Award.

75 Main Street, Southampton, 75main.com

Union Burger Bar

“A modern version of the classic pub of years past,” Union Burger Bar is set in an actual speakeasy from Prohibition days and offers nostalgic fare in the form of fresh cut fries, juicy burgers (hormone and antibiotic free 100% Black Angus Beef), and a dizzying array of craft beers and famous milk shakes (try their “boozy” shakes).

Union Burger Bar truly offers something for everyone, including a top collection of bourbons and classic elixirs, as well as the “The Coop Corner” section of the menu featuring delectable southern buttermilk fried chicken and all of the fixings.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton, unionburgerbar.com

Claude’s

Claude’s Restaurant is open year round for breakfast daily from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. and weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can dine in Claude’s Cafe, or weather permitting, you can dine in the garden courtyard.

91 Hill Street, Southampton, southamptoninn.com/restaurant

Argento

Dopo Argento blends an innovative Italian/Modern Mediterranean kitchen with a New York-style bespoke cocktail bar.

15 Main Street, Southampton Village, argentosouth.com

Sant Ambroeus Sant Ambroeus offers high quality Italian cuisine through the contemporary idea of an “all day” restaurant. In the dining room, guests can delight in an array of fine authentic specialties like the signature linguine alle vongole, insalata di mare and branzino alla griglia, or traditional Milanese risotti and cotoletta alla Milanese. There’s also an old-fashioned, made in Italy-style counter to grab an espresso or cappuccino, as well as handcrafted gelato, pastries and cookies baked on premise daily. 30 Main Street, Southampton, santambroeus.com

​El Verano

El Verano is an upscale Mexican Restaurant owned by Chef Julian Medina and partner Meghan Manzi. Inspired by summer houses in Mexico, particularly in Cuernavaca and Valle de Bravo, this first-year restaurant celebrates the vibrant flavors, colors, and aromas of Mexico. Every dish tells the story of Chef Medina’s passion for Mexican cuisine, bringing traditional flavors to new heights.

10 Windmill Lane, Southampton, elveranony.com

Shippy’s

Re-opened under the new ownership (former McDonald’s executive John Betts), this historically important local restaurant has been renovated from top to bottom and serves up both the classic German fare of yesteryear alongside fresh additions to the menu.

36 Windmill Lane, Southampton, shippys.com

Bamboo

From ramen to Korean short ribs to Peking duck spring rolls, Southampton Village’s premier sushi house packs a punch while going way farther than your average sushi bar.

While the menu is expansive, try the sweet & spicy Hunan baby back Ribs, the Filipino sizzling pork belly sisig with onions, chilis, fried egg, or the Peking Duck Pizza with roasted duck breast, peppers, scallion, mozzarella cheese.

76C Jobs Lane, Southampton, bamboosouthampton.com

Sip n’ Soda

Founded in 1958, the Southampton landmark is famous for their burgers and ice cream (produced in house using a secret recipe that has never been written down!). Sip’n Soda is also known for their traditional summer favorite “Lime Rickey.”

40 Hampton Road, Southampton, sipnsoda.com.

Paul’s Italian Kitchen

Classic pizza and pasta restaurant offering a newly expanded menu.

21 Hill Street, Southampton, paulsitalianrestaurant.com