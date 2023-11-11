Nan Moore Potter of Sag Harbor Leaves Community in Awe of Her Strength

Nan Moore Potter

Loss is never an easy thing to process, but as long as we remember those who’ve passed on — their character and impact on those around them — we can rest assured that their spirit will live on.

Sag Harbor resident Nan Moore Potter died peacefully on Monday, October 23, surrounded by her husband of 34 years, Randy, and their four children, Hannah, Garrett, Baxter and Blair.

Blair Potter, the youngest of the four, paid tribute to her Mommy by sharing, “You are a warrior, you fought with grace, patience, optimism and endless love for the people around you, you never let cancer define you, never let it alter your spirit.”

Potter was born in Marshallton, Pennsylvania and, after living in New York City, the Potters made Sag Harbor home to raise their family. Potter worked as a ski instructor and in marketing and sales promotion. She was the co-founder of Kinloch Marketing and co-founder of C3 Summit International.

She will always be remembered for an infectious smile, on display in this photo with her dog, Tucker, being a true friend, her endless beach walks, her love of sunrise and sunsets, a great run on a ski slope and a zest for each and every day.

Potter’s life was too short to so many, but her adventurous spirit will live on. A moving tribute shared by Randy Potter was witnessed by friends and family at a candlelight vigil on Long Beach in Sag Harbor.

”I can truly be thankful for the wonderful time in life I had with Nan,” he said. “Simply said, she will always be my soulmate.”

Donations to Fighting Chance and East End Hospice are being accepted in Potter’s name.