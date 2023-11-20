Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Fashion Designer Liz Lange

By
11/20/2023
Designer Liz Lange
Designer Liz Lange, Photo: Aurora Rose/PMC, Getty Images

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Designer Liz Lange

Episode 160: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with pioneering fashion designer Liz Lange.

The New York City native who also lives in East Hampton’s famed Grey Gardens estate is the award-winning CEO of Figue, a dress brand she acquired in 2020, and she is creative director of Liz Lange Maternity.

Dan Rattiner speaks with pioneering fashion designer Liz Lange – Episode 160

