Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Fashion Designer Liz Lange

Designer Liz Lange, Photo: Aurora Rose/PMC, Getty Images

Meet Designer Liz Lange

Episode 160: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with pioneering fashion designer Liz Lange.

The New York City native who also lives in East Hampton’s famed Grey Gardens estate is the award-winning CEO of Figue, a dress brand she acquired in 2020, and she is creative director of Liz Lange Maternity.

