Suffolk Legislator-Elect Catherine Stark Charged with Drugged Driving

Catherine Stark

Catherine Stark, who was recently elected to represent the North Fork in the Suffolk County Legislature, was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, Riverhead Town Police said — making her the fourth Suffolk lawmaker to face criminal charges in five years.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an impaired driver on Pondview Road in Riverhead and identified the driver as 60-year-old Stark who was allegedly driving while ability impaired by drugs at 2:28 p.m., police said. Her lawyer said the drugs in her system are for cancer treatment, not illegal narcotics.

“Catherine Stark courageously has been battling cancer, a condition that she has chosen until now to keep private,” said Rocky Point-based attorney Steve Losquadro. “This incident occurred when she unfortunately went to a store hours after taking her medication … All medication taken by Ms. Stark to assist in her fight against this disease has been prescribed by her oncologist.”

Stark has been the chief of staff of outgoing Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue), who was elected Southold Town supervisor last month. She beat Democratic candidate Catherine Kent for Krupski’s seat.

Stark was taken to Town of Riverhead Police Headquarters, where she is being held overnight for arraignment in town justice court. She is scheduled to be sworn into office in January.

Stark’s arrest comes after former Suffolk County Legislator Rudy Sunderland (R-Shirley) was charged in 2019 with failing to file an accurate financial disclosure statement and later pleaded guilty and paid $1,000 fine.

The following year, then-Suffolk County Legislator Dr. William Spencer (D-Centerport) was charged with patronizing a prostitute and tampering with public records. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation.

Also in 2020, Suffolk County Legislative Republican Majority Leader Nicholas Caracappa (C-Selden) was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing while violating an order of protection that his ex-wife had shortly after being elected to his first term, but that case was later dismissed.