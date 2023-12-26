Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Bruce Damark, Owner of Damark's Market

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Bruce Damark of Damark’s Market

Episode 165: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Bruce Damark, owner of Damark’s Market. The small business was established in 1949 by Joe and Mary Damark, and it found success in the Springs community for 70 years until third-generation owners Bruce and Michiko Damark demolished the old store in 2017 and constructed a grander building in its place, re-opening in December 2018.

Damark’s is located at 331 Three Mile Harbor Road in East Hampton, damarksmarket.com.

