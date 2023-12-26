Party Photos

Hearthside Cheer & Designer Tree Auction Benefits Southampton History Museum

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/26/2023

Ben Sevillia, Alyssa SaccenteBruce Mermelstein

Bob Beck, Laurie Collins, Linda Beck, Sally van AllenBruce Mermelstein

Bruce Grier, Liana MizziBruce Mermelstein

Connor Flanagan, David McMaster, Sarah Kautz, Timothy van WicklerBruce Mermelstein

Gail Shapiro, Mindy Fortin, Denise Simpson, Mary MohrmanBruce Mermelstein

Linda Beck, Robert Schwenk, Emile Jackson, Francesca DricotBruce Mermelstein

Michael Ocrant, Tom FortinBruce Mermelstein

A designer tree auction was hosted by Southampton History Museum Executive Director Sarah Kautz and Director of Operations & Programs Timothy Van Wickler at Rogers Mansion in Southampton Village, where attendees enjoyed food, drinks and music.

Expertly crafted trees were donated by artisans to be auctioned off. The event aimed to support the Southampton History Museum‘s preservation of local history and educational programs provided.

