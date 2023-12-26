Hearthside Cheer & Designer Tree Auction Benefits Southampton History Museum

Ben Sevillia, Alyssa Saccente Bruce Mermelstein Bob Beck, Laurie Collins, Linda Beck, Sally van Allen Bruce Mermelstein Bruce Grier, Liana Mizzi Bruce Mermelstein Connor Flanagan, David McMaster, Sarah Kautz, Timothy van Wickler Bruce Mermelstein Gail Shapiro, Mindy Fortin, Denise Simpson, Mary Mohrman Bruce Mermelstein Linda Beck, Robert Schwenk, Emile Jackson, Francesca Dricot Bruce Mermelstein Michael Ocrant, Tom Fortin Bruce Mermelstein

A designer tree auction was hosted by Southampton History Museum Executive Director Sarah Kautz and Director of Operations & Programs Timothy Van Wickler at Rogers Mansion in Southampton Village, where attendees enjoyed food, drinks and music.

Expertly crafted trees were donated by artisans to be auctioned off. The event aimed to support the Southampton History Museum‘s preservation of local history and educational programs provided.