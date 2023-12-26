Hearthside Cheer & Designer Tree Auction Benefits Southampton History Museum
1 minute 12/26/2023
A designer tree auction was hosted by Southampton History Museum Executive Director Sarah Kautz and Director of Operations & Programs Timothy Van Wickler at Rogers Mansion in Southampton Village, where attendees enjoyed food, drinks and music.
Expertly crafted trees were donated by artisans to be auctioned off. The event aimed to support the Southampton History Museum‘s preservation of local history and educational programs provided.