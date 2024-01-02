Gloria Pope & the Road to Anti-Aging in the New Year

Gloria Pope

We now know how diet, sleep, hygiene, exercise, avoiding smoking, certain chemical substances and minimizing alcohol, strong social circles and good friends and family contribute to health span.

Putting together a plan and sticking to it can often be overwhelming. I recently interviewed Gloria Pope, an international health coach, personal trainer and Harvard executive-learning trained nutrition coach, who sees clients in New York City, the Hamptons and Spain to better understand the need for help when sticking to a health and anti-aging plan.

It all starts with a motivated person who can visualize their future healthier self. It’s hard to do it alone. It starts with a review of the history, diet and physical limitations.

A plan is established and then implemented after with live or Zoom sessions to motivate and make sure that progress is made. Having a knowledgeable human motivator by your side makes all the difference in the world.

Investing in yourself brings the greatest dividends. The life you save may be your own.

Gloria Pope can be reached at [email protected]