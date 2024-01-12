Carol Calicchio Hosts Exhibition & Book Signing
Hotshot artist Carol Calicchio recently hosted a book signing and exhibition of her paintings at a packed reception at The Colony Hotel, and as she has spent the last twenty-five years of her life rescuing animals, a percentage of the proceeds benefited the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.
The private VIP reception featured a distinguished Palm Beach crowd of art collectors and admirers enjoying wine and hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the release of “Flower Power: The Paintings of Carol Calicchio,” a handsome hardcover book written by Bruce Helander, renowned artist and critic, with essays by British art critic Anthony Haden-Guest and writer Elizabeth Sobieski.
The event was highlighted by an exhibition of original canvases of tropical flora and fauna selected from the new book.
The magic of the evening was “framed” by five large floral surfboards painted by the artist and made by Nomad surf shop, Florida’s oldest surf shop.
The boards flanked the entranceway of the hotel lawn into the solarium, where guests enjoyed a close-up inspection of the power of the flower. Inside each book was a limited-edition hand signed giclée print of “Celestial Seasons,” which graces the cover of her new book.
Carol Calicchio’s message in partnership with Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League emphasizes adoption and the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.
Calicchio points out that for every child born there are seven cats and seven dogs being born at the same time. So, her message for the evening was “Do Not Shop, Adopt!”