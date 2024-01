East Hampton House & Garden Tour Hosts Maidstone Cocktail Party

The East Hampton House & Garden Tour, hosted by committee members James Blauvelt, Dale Ellen Leff and Lysbeth Marigold, commenced with a kickoff cocktail party at the Maidstone Club, marking the 38th anniversary.

In attendance was a crowd of history enthusiasts, local dignitaries, architects and interior designers. Notable guests included Pamela Eldridge, Linda and Andy Silich, Kim Hren, Mary Jane and Charles Brock, Lucy and Steve Cookson, and Michael Novogratz.