New Epstein Files Lack Anticipated Bombshell

Jeffrey Epstein in his 2006 Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department mug shot.

The long-awaited release of court documents in a high-profile lawsuit involving convicted pedophile, accused child sex trafficker and wealthy former Palm Beach resident Jeffrey Epstein lacked the impact many expected.

A judge recently released the files, which observers expected to include major revelations putting rich and powerful people to Epstein’s orbit, but instead the documents largely just featured some new tidbits about influential individuals that were publicly known to be associated with him before he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell.

Among those previously associated with Epstein were former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and ex-President Donald Trump, who is seeking a rematch against President Joe Biden in the November elections.

The new records briefly mention Trump, who socialized with Epstein but also is not accused of misconduct. Video footage unearthed by NBC News following Epstein’s federal indictment in 2019 showed the two chatting at a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 1992.

The video had been recorded as part of a profile of Trump, who was newly divorced at the time. It shows the future president surrounded by young women, whom NBC identified as cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills.

Later in the video, Epstein arrives at Trump’s Florida estate, and the two men are seen talking and gesturing at the women on the dance floor.

“I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump said when the video emerged. “He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years.”

-With Associated Press