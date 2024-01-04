Palm Beach Social: A Picnic for Women Build, MoviesMakingADifference & More

Picnic at the Royal Poinciana Plaza Honorary Chair Lori Berg (right) with friends

Now that the holidays of November and December have passed, it’s time to turn our attention to the fun AND worthwhile things to do here on the Island.

As everyone loves a picnic, especially when the weather is perfect, the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is hosting a Picnic at the Royal Poinciana Plaza in support of Women Build 2024. All the people here know this organization changes lives and does so much for so many.

I’ve gone to the groundbreaking ceremonies of new homes, and the joy and hope this gives a family is incomparable.

On Saturday, February 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., co-chairs Collin Adams and Farah Scott lead a Picnic at the Royal Poinciana Plaza in partnership with The Royal, that promises to be a chic afternoon filled with an elevated picnic fare, entertainment and DJ Adam Lipson who will be spinning sounds for the occasion.

Sip on rosé, relax in cabanas, and enjoy a lovely afternoon at this charming venue while surrounded by exquisite architecture. My pal the one only Lori Berg is the Honorary Chair this year!

This promises to be one of the “hard to get” tickets this season as there are only 200 available.

Give them a call at 561-819-6070 or email [email protected]. I mean, who doesn’t enjoy spending the day in a cabana sipping rose?

One of my favorite charities which also really makes is difference is MoviesMakingADifference. Founder, producer and advocate Diana Davis gave me a call and told me they are getting ready to once again celebrate new beginnings for survivors of human trafficking, child marriage, child labor and spiritual abuse.

“The 9th Annual Mardi Gras” will be held on Tuesday, February 20 at the exclusive Sailfish Club in Palm Beach with entertainment by Tito Puente Jr.

The guest of honor, and a survivor, will be Briel Decker, 65th wife of infamous FLDS leader Warren Jeffs and Ruby Jessop, mother of their first family who escaped with her six children and were rescued by the charity.

Many got to know her watching the Netflix original Keep Sweet, Pray and Obey. Both brave women testified against Warren Jeffs who is now doing life in prison.

MoviesMakingADifferencenot only raises awareness with its award-winning movies, they also directly aid the survivors upon whom the films shed light. They rescue, provide basic needs, housing, jobs, drug/alcohol treatment scholarships, education, life skills training, love and support for as long as they desire them to be part of their lives.

When I asked Diana what is the most important thing to her about MoviesMakingADifference, she replied, “We always pick up the phone for them!”

To date they have aided more than 200 survivors and four are now on the organization’s board. Grab a ticket before they are gone at moviesmakingadifference.org and become your own movie star!

On a quick note, I was so happy to see my friend Dionne Warwick recognized by the Kennedy Center. I had the honor of working with her a couple of times and what a wonderful talent not to mention person. Congratulations, Dionne!