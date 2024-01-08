Podcast: Dan Talks with Montauk Resident Richard F. White Jr. aka Dick White

Meet Montauk Resident Dick White

Episode 167: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Richard F. White Jr., aka Dick White. The Montauk native is well established in the community, earning his nomination as grand marshal of the Montauk St. Paddy’s Parade way back in 1997. Over the years, White has served Montauk as Lighthouse Committee chairman, fire department treasurer, policeman, EMT and member of the Montauk Film Fest Advisory Board.

