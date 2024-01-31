Sponsored Content

Restaurant Depot Opens Its Doors In Riverhead

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/31/2024

Bagel Buddies AIRob Cuni

Cromer's Market's Jack Maclellan, Mike Stone, Tom VajcovecRob Cuni

Ed Catalano, Restaurant Depot's Store Manager Robert Coniglio, Regional Manager Steve KolomerRob Cuni

Keith Moore, Eddie Catalano, Joe Vallely, Chris Carpenter, Jetro's Perishable Merchandiser Diny RodriguezRob Cuni

Marx Imports' Account Manager Peter GilliganRob Cuni

Mexicandy's Chris AguilarRob Cuni

Quinta's Cookin's Oscar AcevedoRob Cuni

Restaurant Depot Grand Opening CakeRob Cuni

Richard Ryan Knoop, Elyse Richman, Glissen Chemical Company Inc.'s CEO Joseph LehrRob Cuni

Joe Vallely, Glissen Chemical Company Inc.'s VP Richard Ryan Knoop, CEO Joseph Lehr, Christopher CarpenterRob Cuni

The Restaurant Depot, a cash-and-carry wholesale distributor catering to independent restaurant owners, caterers, delis, and not-for-profits, has opened its latest warehouse in Riverhead.

The new, 65,000 square feet location is managed by Robert Coniglio. The Restaurant Depot currently operates over 150 warehouses across 35 states nationwide.

“We give our customers the opportunity to see and feel the quality, buy what they need, whenever they need it. All in a beautiful state-of-the-art facility, with significant savings versus traditional delivery wholesalers,” emphasized Chairman Stanley Fleishman.

The addition of the Riverhead location furthers the company’s approach to meeting the needs of its clientele.

