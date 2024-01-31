Restaurant Depot Opens Its Doors In Riverhead

Bagel Buddies AI Rob Cuni Cromer's Market's Jack Maclellan, Mike Stone, Tom Vajcovec Rob Cuni Ed Catalano, Restaurant Depot's Store Manager Robert Coniglio, Regional Manager Steve Kolomer Rob Cuni Keith Moore, Eddie Catalano, Joe Vallely, Chris Carpenter, Jetro's Perishable Merchandiser Diny Rodriguez Rob Cuni Marx Imports' Account Manager Peter Gilligan Rob Cuni Mexicandy's Chris Aguilar Rob Cuni Quinta's Cookin's Oscar Acevedo Rob Cuni Restaurant Depot Grand Opening Cake Rob Cuni Richard Ryan Knoop, Elyse Richman, Glissen Chemical Company Inc.'s CEO Joseph Lehr Rob Cuni Joe Vallely, Glissen Chemical Company Inc.'s VP Richard Ryan Knoop, CEO Joseph Lehr, Christopher Carpenter Rob Cuni

The Restaurant Depot, a cash-and-carry wholesale distributor catering to independent restaurant owners, caterers, delis, and not-for-profits, has opened its latest warehouse in Riverhead.

The new, 65,000 square feet location is managed by Robert Coniglio. The Restaurant Depot currently operates over 150 warehouses across 35 states nationwide.

“We give our customers the opportunity to see and feel the quality, buy what they need, whenever they need it. All in a beautiful state-of-the-art facility, with significant savings versus traditional delivery wholesalers,” emphasized Chairman Stanley Fleishman.

The addition of the Riverhead location furthers the company’s approach to meeting the needs of its clientele.