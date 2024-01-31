Restaurant Depot Opens Its Doors In Riverhead
The Restaurant Depot, a cash-and-carry wholesale distributor catering to independent restaurant owners, caterers, delis, and not-for-profits, has opened its latest warehouse in Riverhead.
The new, 65,000 square feet location is managed by Robert Coniglio. The Restaurant Depot currently operates over 150 warehouses across 35 states nationwide.
“We give our customers the opportunity to see and feel the quality, buy what they need, whenever they need it. All in a beautiful state-of-the-art facility, with significant savings versus traditional delivery wholesalers,” emphasized Chairman Stanley Fleishman.
The addition of the Riverhead location furthers the company’s approach to meeting the needs of its clientele.