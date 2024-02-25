Courtney Schlesinger: Meet the Comic Behind The Brazilian Court Hotel

Courtney Schlesinger and her husband, Bobby, have set a high bar for themselves in the running of The Brazilian Court Hotel, an asset among the family’s robust real estate portfolio. A long-standing tropical oasis in the heart of Palm Beach since 1926, they are forging the vision for this 80-suite hotel for its second century.

“From the moment you step into the lobby of The Brazilian Court, it just has a different feel, a different vibe. It is like walking into Hollywood during its glamour days of Cary Grant, Rita Hayworth and Katharine Hepburn,” says Courtney Schlesinger.

That different feel comes not only from the rich, warm, Mediterranean décor, but also from the sense of intimacy and seclusion, all while being just a block from Worth Avenue.

While her husband practically grew up in the hotel, Schlesinger, a stand-up comedian, grew up in Austin, Texas, the city that proudly wears the slogan of “Keep Austin Weird.”

“Our goal is to provide unparalleled experiences to our guests, while offering the same refined and relaxed vacation they’ve always enjoyed from us,” she says. “Our restaurant, Café Boulud, is run by Daniel Boulud, the world’s most renowned chef. We offer a music series every Friday night that has been incredibly well received, and we just opened our own boutique, Casa by Brazilian Court. It’s a carefully curated mix of new and vintage designer pieces that I hand selected. Right now, we’re featuring a beautiful collection from the store Fivestory.”

She went to longtime friend Karen Murray, the owner of Fivestory, and the two picked things Schlesinger loves and created a shopping experience that would allow guests to drop in and be ready for anything Palm Beach has to offer.

More importantly, they offer experiences that aren’t available at a conventional hotel. This season they have added BC One, a 44-foot Italian power yacht, with three complimentary cruises per day for hotel guests. They are the only hotel in the Southeast that owns their own yacht for guest use. The hotel is also home to a world-class salon and spa, in The Brazilian Court Salon. And, of course, there are loads of nooks for reading or just sitting in seclusion among the palms.

Schlesinger describes the hotel as a feast for the senses. Whether exploring the expansive landscaping around the property or just enjoying a break by the pool, The Brazilian Court is designed to offer guests a personalized visit that takes advantage of its proximity to the action without having that action follow you back to your hotel.

“We love seeing guests who come back year after year. And we have staff members who have been here 20 years or more and know exactly how to make each guest feel special without being intrusive,” Schlesinger says. “They’re wonderful. They want to continue the traditions that made the Brazilian Court the hotel of choice for so many.”

When she isn’t overseeing aspects of The Brazilian Court or planning new experiences for guests, she is continuing her stand-up career. Unlike some comedians, she was able to perform during COVID by staging shows in her backyard in Westport.

“I talk a lot about my relationship and what it is like to be a mom,” Schlesinger says of her routine. “I have a lot of access to incredible things and such a beautiful life, but I make fun of myself a lot. I am sort of ‘behind the hedges,’ and unfiltered. I try not to spend time thinking of what people think of me. Sometimes that can be hard when you’re running a business, but comedy has always been the undertone of everything I do. Nothing in life should be taken too seriously, and I think that’s ultimately what grounds me.

What would she tell aspiring comics?

“You have to be OK with not being perfect,” Schlesinger says. “Embrace the imperfections in yourself, in your life. We’re all just trying things out.”

She hasn’t yet taken her stand-up to The Brazilian Court and isn’t even sure if that is something she wants to do, but said that she “definitely sees a comedy series on property in the future.”

With her rolodex of comic friends, it would certainly be a worthy Brazilian Court experience.

“I just have to remind myself sometimes that this is all real,” Schlesinger says with a laugh. “Growing up in Austin, I never imagined such a picture perfect world like Palm Beach. I always try to appreciate where I am and how my life has turned out. Then we’ll be out to dinner at Café Boulud and the kids will spill their drinks everywhere and I realize that in life there’s no such thing as perfection — we just have to try to enjoy every moment.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.