Dan Talks with Judge Bernard Graham, NY Supreme Court 2nd Judicial District

Judge Bernard Graham

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Judge Bernard Graham

Episode 172: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Judge Bernard Graham of the New York Supreme Court 2nd Judicial District and of the Kings County Surrogate’s Court.

Prior to his current positions, Graham was an acting justice on the Kings County Supreme Court, a judge on the New York Civil Court of Kings County and an acting judge on the New York Family Court of Kings County.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast