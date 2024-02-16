Dan's Business Power Players: Leaders in Financial Services

Meet Dan’s Business Power Players: Leaders in Financial Services

This month, we are proud to present the inaugural Dan’s Business Power Players list. Throughout the year, Dan’s Papers will be recognizing leaders across Long Island from various industries.

With these lists, we look to shine a light on the individuals bringing innovation and success to the community. This month’s list honors a number of financial services industry leaders who have dedicated their careers to guiding Long Island’s residents to financial success.

From firm executives to wealth advisors, our inaugural Dan’s Business Power Players bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to their roles which in turn allows them to provide the best service possible.

Philip P. Andriola

Private Wealth Advisor and CEO, Halcyon Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

Philip Andriola, JD, a private wealth advisor and chief executive officer of Halcyon Financial Partners, graduated from Harvard College in 1993 and St. John’s University School of Law in 1996. Phil’s knowledge, trustworthiness, work ethic and over 25 years experience has made him one of Forbes Best-in State advisors, a list that spotlights top advisors across the US, for several years. Phil’s practice specializes in wealth preservation, retirement planning, investments, insurance and estate planning strategies.

Rocco A. Carriero

Private Wealth Advisor, Rocco A. Carriero Wealth Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

Rocco A. Carriero is a seasoned wealth advisor specializing in serving business owners, CEO’s, and entrepreneurs. He is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor and Accredited Portfolio Manager Advisor. Rocco’s dedicated to crafting personalized investment strategies, leveraging his extensive experience in ongoing financial advice and asset management. He aims to fortify your portfolio’s potential, align with your financial goals, and adapt to changing market conditions, ensuring you feel confident and in control of your financial journey.

Lou Desepoli

President, Heritage Financial Advisory

Lou Desepoli, the founder and president of Heritage Financial Advisory, boasts over 30 years of expertise in guiding high net worth individuals and families in the Hamptons. Advocating true financial planning, he steers value through investment management, overseeing luxury real estate transactions, spearheading tax planning, and estate planning strategies. Lou’s adept leadership ensures seamless management of high-profile clients, showcasing his commitment to these clients through personalized service and attention to detail across their financial picture.

Harlan Fischer

President, Branch Financial Services, Inc.

Harlan previously served as president of Metropolitan Contemporary Glass and president of Art Alliance Contemporary Glass. Currently, Harlan serves as chairman of the Planning Board for the Village of Head of the Harbor. Harlan was recognized by Long Island Business News in 2022, receiving an Executive Circle Award, and in 2023 receiving a Small Business Corporate Citizen award. Locally, Harlan and his wife, Olivia, were the first sponsors of Jazz Loft and continue to sponsor a monthly series.

Brian Gamble

Senior Vice President – Private Wealth Management, First Long Island Investors, LLC

Brian Gamble joined First Long Island Investors, LLC (FLI) in 2006 and is a Certified Financial Planner professional. Brian is a member of the investment committee and various sub-committees for FLI’s investment strategies. He is the fixed income portfolio manager and associate portfolio manager of FLI dividend growth. Brian works closely with clients to develop asset allocation recommendations and holistic wealth management strategies. He graduated cum laude from Hofstra University/Hofstra University Honors College.

Michael Gomberg

Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

Michael Gomberg (AAMS®, CRPC®) joined Edward Jones as a financial advisor in 2018. Prior, he owned a broker-dealer, trading options on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. He was a registered principal at T3 Trading, and worked on Wall Street at Bear Stearns. Michael holds a B.S.B.A (magna cum laude) from Washington University, Saint Louis, double-majoring in accounting and finance. He is current-president of the Southampton Rotary, and served as trustee of the Bridgehampton Board of Education.

Kevin Luss

President, The Luss Group Inc.

Kevin was raised in Southampton and graduated from Southampton High. He attended Villanova University and graduated with a degree in accountancy. Kevin then went west and spent 10 years in the reinsurance industry in San Francisco, CA. In 2001 he founded The Luss Group Inc. in Southampton, a premier insurance and financial services firm. Kevin lives in Southampton with his wife Tanya. His son attends the University of Denver and his daughter attends Tulane University.

Michael Schwenk

Financial Advisor and Branch Director, RBC Wealth Management

Mike started his career in the financial services industry in 2008 and joined RBC Wealth Management in 2012. Mike provides investment and insurance solutions for individuals, families and businesses. He earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation and he oversees corporate retirement plans. Mike resides in East Quogue, New York with his wife and their daughter, Maison Anne. Mike serves on the board of the Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation.