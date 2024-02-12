Take a Journey Towards Looking & Feeling Your Best with Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg

“Winter is the best time of year to have the cosmetic procedures you have been thinking of,” says award-winning celebrity plastic surgeon Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S., perennial Dan’s Best of the Best honoree. “With the summer season just around the corner, now is the time to take action so you can spend the summer enjoying all that Long Island has to offer.”

Why is winter a particularly good time to consider a procedure that a person would want “complete” before summertime in the Hamptons arrives?

From surgical to non-surgical options, winter is the perfect time for men and women to rejuvenate their face and body and achieve the look they desire. This is especially true for women who have lost weight or have had children and would like to turn back the hands of time and regain their figure. The Greenberg Modern Mommy Make-Over provides a high-tech solution for women interested in taking action to improve their look. More and more women are having children later in life and their bodies do not bounce back the way they did when they were younger, or after their first pregnancy.

Although diet and exercise are essential, areas such as the lower abdomen where the skin has been stretched and the muscles weakened may never return to “normal.” A tummy tuck tightens the abdominal muscles and the skin of both the lower and upper abdomen. The effects on breasts are no less dramatic. This can be improved with breast implants, a breast lift and sometimes a combination of both. Breast reductions are of tremendous benefit to many patients to relieve pain and discomfort. Depending on the severity, insurance may cover a breast reduction procedure and possibly a tummy tuck.

Breast augmentation is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures in the United States, and breast augmentation combined with a tummy tuck is a very popular surgical combination. Male breast reduction has also become very popular — male breast over-development (gynecomastia) affects 40% to 60% of all men, and the cause is often unknown. By creating a highly individualized plan to meet each patient’s specific needs and aesthetic goals, I perform a variety of both surgical and non-surgical procedures to address concerns of the breasts, abdomen, arms and thighs with little to no downtime.

Surgical procedures such as breast augmentations, with or without breast lifts, abdominoplasty, liposuction and Cellulaze for stubborn cellulite, as well as surgical and nonsurgical vaginal rejuvenation, all help to achieve the body you desire. In addition to these body contouring and enhancement procedures, surgical facial procedures are a quick solution that will refresh and restore your look quickly with amazingly little downtime.

What, if any, are the differences in approach when consulting with men and women when it comes to something like skin treatments or a facelift?

Unfortunately, nothing stops the aging process for both men and women — not even a facelift. But a facelift can turn back the aging process by 10 years. Facelifts improve the visible signs of aging by removing excess fat, tightening muscles and removing sagging skin from the face and neck. Facelifts will correct and tighten both the skin and deeper muscular layers of the face. Facelift surgery will result in looking younger but will not give you a totally different look.

The eyelids are often the telling sign of a person’s age. As we age, we begin to develop droop or “puffy” eyelids. This process starts in the 30s and 40s for both men and women and progresses with the aging process. These changes usually occur because over the years, the eyelid skin thins, loses tone and becomes more susceptible to gravity. The fat pockets gradually herniate forward, which can cause bags in both the upper and lower eyelid. As you age, your eyes look more baggy and tired. We use state-of-the-art technology and lasers to correct droopy upper lids and puffy bags below the eyes. Expect a refreshed and rejuvenated look with natural results where everyone will notice but no one will know.

What are the most important aspects of your first meeting and consultation with a prospective patient?

Each patient is treated in my state-of-the-art accredited ambulatory center. From our first meeting to the weeks following surgery, I want each patient to be happy with their full experience. I use cutting-edge imaging to help patients visualize their surgical results and mentor them on how a natural-looking and effective outcome can make a significant impact on reaching their goals. Each patient has unique goals and concerns. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. I provide a comprehensive consultation where all concerns and criteria are evaluated and then make recommendations based upon the individual’s needs.

No longer are there lengthy recovery periods. The combination of advanced surgical techniques with cutting-edge technology has my patients back to daily routines quickly without evidence that they had anything done. Being restaurant-ready in a matter of days means that non-surgical facial treatment options such as injectables and/or laser procedures can be added to the plan for a complete and polished look.

The fleet of technology at our MedSpa offers treatments for a variety of enhancements, such as collagen induction therapy with Morpheus8, Secret Pro and Ultherapy. CoolPeel zero downtime CO2 skin resurfacing, advanced laser hair removal, skin tightening, cellulite reduction, non-surgical fat reduction with CoolSculpting and Emsculpt Neo, as well as tattoo removal and sweat reduction with the revolutionary MiraDry system are all available at my MedSpa. Starting now helps to ensure you look and feel your best for the upcoming summer months.

What are the benefits of non-surgical body sculpting treatments? And how do these procedures work?

Many people across the country commit to a healthy diet and exercise regularly, but may find that stubborn fat still clings to certain areas. Emsculpt Neo is a state-of-the-art, two-in-one, non-invasive, body-contouring treatment designed to eliminate stubborn areas of diet and exercise resistant fat, while building real, strong muscle.

The technique uses combined radio frequency and high intensity focused electromagnetic technology to burn fat and build muscle simultaneously while targeting the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs in just one 30-minute treatment.

Tell us a little bit about microneedling.

Microneedling is a specialized skin-rejuvenating treatment that is designed to correct and reverse the signs of aging and imperfections within skin. Treatments encourage the restorative benefits of your own cells by promoting skin renewing and regeneration within the tissue. Microneedling is also referred to as “collagen induction therapy” because it activates natural collagen production deep within skin. Collagen is a naturally occurring substance within the body that supports skin elasticity and youthfulness. Through microneedling, and the natural healing process of your own cells and tissue, you can achieve radiantly younger and healthier skin.

What are some of the most common questions or concerns you encounter when speaking with patients? And how do you help them overcome them?

It is of the highest importance to me that each patient gets the very best results suited to their individual physique. My goal is always a natural outcome to enhance and restore a patient’s youthful appearance. I count on my doctor-patient relationships as one of the keys to providing the best experience. Many of my patients wish to see an overall change in their silhouette, even if they are coming for facial rejuvenation. I have been combining facial surgery with body contouring for 30 years. Technology exists to customize each patient’s treatment plan to provide them with the goals they desire from head to toe.

After three decades in practice, I still receive great satisfaction from helping my patients reach their aesthetic goals. Once they are happy with how they look, their entire demeanor changes. It is amazing how important these improvements can be to a patient’s state of mind.

For more info about Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, or to request your complimentary consultation, call the Southampton office at 631-287-4999 or visit greenbergcosmeticsurgery.com.

