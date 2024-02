Flowers by Rori Leads Floral Arrangement Workshop

Residents participated in a floral arrangement workshop hosted by Rori Jones, founder of Flowers by Rori, at the Quogue Library.

Under Rori’s guidance, participants learned the art of floral design, channeling their creativity and crafted personalized floral bouquets, each with the aim of bringing a burst of color and cheer into their homes.