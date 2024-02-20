Long Island Game Farm Launches Wildlife Nonprofit

Patricia Snyder, executive director of the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, and Melinda Novak, president of Long Island Game Farm, Courtesy LI Game Farm

The Long Island Game Farm in Manorville recently launched the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, Inc., its new nonprofit arm dedicated to protecting animals and raising awareness to issues they face in the wild.

The organization gained nonprofit status in October and debuted its programs in February with founding Executive Director Patricia Snyder leading the way following a year-long effort to see the idea become reality.

“The mission of the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability is to connect people with wildlife and the natural environment through awareness activities and engaging experiences that support and complement the work of the game farm,” said Snyder. “We have programs scheduled for learners of all ages, summer camps, art classes, music classes, and more, as well as the return of the popular Senior Social Club.”

The foundation has already dedicated the game farm’s Woodland Hall in memory of late Sergeant Paul Ferrara, coordinated a memorial bench program, launched a volunteer corps, held its inaugural fundraiser and is preparing to celebrate the Long Island Game Farm’s 55th anniversary next year. The nonprofit also secured a $568,000 grant from Suffolk County’s JumpSMART Small Business Downtown Investment Program to fund renovations to the game farm amphitheater and create a universal access woodland trail.

The foundation’s staff includes Education Coordinator Shannon Swanson, a learning specialist at Peconic Community School, who will serve as director of Camp Zoo, a summer program that introduces and immerses children ages 5-10 in nature through outdoor exploration, games, crafts, and other hands-on activities. The staff also includes educators James Carey, who has also worked at the game farm since 2021, and Jenna Culbertson, a music facilitator at Peconic Community School.

“I’m so happy to see this long-held idea come to fruition,” said Long Island Game Farm President Melinda Novak. “Having a supporting nonprofit is an important step in keeping the game farm sustainable.”

For more information visit the foundation’s new website at wildlifesustainability.org