Southampton Arts Center Asks Visitors to 'Look at the Book'

Book assemblage by Donald Lipski, on view in “Look at the Book,” Courtesy Southampton Arts Center

In a time when digital music and movies have replaced their physical counterparts, and ebooks do a perfectly adequate job of relaying the written word, the majority of people continues to choose actual paper books as our preferred method of reading and interacting with novels and other texts. At the same time, the banning of books is up 33% nationwide to record highs in recent years, as groups attempting to have certain books they deem offensive removed from schools and libraries.

Southampton Arts Center’s first exhibition of 2024 makes a strong point that the magic of books isn’t just for readers and writers. Look at the Book, opening Saturday, February 24 and running through May 4, will, according to SAC, focus on “how contemporary artists have engaged with the book as a surface, structure, found objects, philosophical and literary guide.”

The 33 participating artists, including local contemporary talents and historic icons, offer a wide interaction with this subject and material, exploring the idea of literacy and symbolism of books in our culture.

Visitors will enjoy works by Anita Balkun, Mary Ellen Bartley, Stephanie Brody-Lederman, John Buchbinder, Neke Carson, Carolyn Conrad, AG Duggan, Patricia Feiwel, Dorothy Frankel, Chip Haggerty, Barry Holden, Carol Hunt, Elaine de Kooning, Donald Lipski, Christa Maiwald, Karyn Mannix, Richard Minsky, Jennie Nichols, Alfonso Ossorio, Erin Parsch, Goran Petmil, Joe Pintauro, Gabriele Raacke, Randall Rosenthal, Barbara Slate, Hadley Vogel, Paul Vogel, Dan Welden, Halsted S. Welles, Ellen Wiener, Julie Wolfe, Nina Yankowitz, and 00100011 (#HASHTAG), with a wonderful variety of approaches, such as accordion, video and audiobooks, graphic novels, sculpture, photography, and even site-specific installations created with and from books.

SAC Executive Director Christina Mossaides Strassfield, who curated Look at the Book, explains, “This exhibition is a fascinating exploration of the evolving role of books in our digital society, the implication on society of banning books and the constant need to defend freedom of speech in today’s America. It also delves into personal and societal literacy, which is still a challenge in the United States, especially in Suffolk County.”

In addition to the works on view, SAC will be offering a full slate of companion programming where artists and community members can get together and discuss of the work and ideas through curator tours, panel discussions, community talks and workshops.

“Books have long since been a reliable source of information to learn about the world and culture. They are a way of handing down the information and stories from generation to generation as well as transporting us to fantasy worlds and places full of new ideas,” Strassfield adds. “Without books we have to ask ourselves how do we access information, is it real or fake? Is it factual or propaganda? Are humans providing us with news or AI bots? Many people no longer have books in their homes or read newspapers. Some books are still banned, many people receive their information and news through social media today, how does this affect our understanding of the world, our ethics, and how we live our lives?”

The robust public program and classes supporting the exhibition brings artists together with the curator, Strassfield, including conversations with multi-media artist and teacher Karyn Mannix and Barbara Thomas, illustrator of the famed Amelia Bedelia books.

Look at the Book Events

This full schedule of events and activities begins with the Look at the Book opening reception at SAC on Saturday, February 24 at 5 p.m.

More events follow in March, starting on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. with at Look at the Book Curated Gallery Tour with SAC Executive Director, Christina Mossaides Strassfield.

On Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m., SAC will host an Interactive Reading of Mirror Test: The Cassidy Hutchinson Story graphic novel by Barbara Slate about the Trump White House whistleblower, followed by a live reading of the story at 3 p.m.

A Meet the Artists Gallery Tour, where artists share the inspiration for their pieces in the show, is scheduled at SAC for Friday, March 23 at 1 p.m.

Mannix hosts two Look at the Book Art Workshops on Saturday, March 30 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. First, kids 12 and younger can create a watercolor accordion book from 12:30–2:30 p.m., and later, adults can create a 3D abstract accordion book from 3–5 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, April 6 from 12:30–2:30 p.m., Slate will show adult bookmakers ways to realize a unique book while also discussing the meaning of books in our society.

Two weeks later, on Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m., SAC is screening The ABCs of Book Banning, an Academy Award nominated short film that “reveals the voices of the impacted parties of books banned from school districts, inspiring hope for the future through the profound insights of inquisitive youthful minds.” Later, at 2:30 p.m. on April 20, Elizabeth Burns, Director of the Rogers Memorial Library, joins other librarians for “Libraries Today and Tomorrow,” a lively discussion moderated by Strassfield, SAC’s Executive Director.

Finally, on May 4 at 3 p.m., “John’s Memory Book” will feature artist John Buchbinder and speech pathologist Marta Kazandjian going through John’s old artist books to present to the audience.

Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton Village. Call 631-283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org to learn more.