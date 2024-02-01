Stella Flame Discusses Dan's Cover Artist Craig Anthony Miller

February 2, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art by Craig Anthony Miller

This edition of Dan’s Papers features the art of Craig Anthony Miller, known in the art world as CAM. The Brooklyn artist’s graphic design degree gave way to a career in painting, primarily in acrylic and aerosol paints on canvas, as well as on public surfaces.

Miller’s latest work is currently featured in a solo exhibition, BOUQUET: Rise! The Pursuit of Nectar, at Stella Flame Gallery in Bridgehampton through February 29. The show opened with a January 19 reception cohosted by Dan Gasby, MAGO and gallery’s owner Stella Flame, and a portion of the reception’s art sale proceeds were donated to the Southampton African American Museum.

Here, Flame discusses Miller’s “Rise: Ruby” cover art, the BOUQUET exhibition that she co-curated with MAGO, and the encouraging message of CAM’s recent works.

Stella Flame Talks About Craig Anthony Miller

How did Stella Flame Gallery first come across Craig Anthony Miller’s art, and what inspired the curation of the BOUQUET: Rise! The Pursuit of Nectar exhibition?

Andrew Cotton, a British artist we’ve been representing for years first encouraged me to take a look at Craig Anthony Miller’s work. Andrew arranged for the opportunity for me to see CAM’s work firsthand at the 2023 Hamptons Fine Art Fair.

CAM’s uplifting and aptly-named “Nectar Series,” literally and figuratively acts as a visual reminder of one’s ability to rise, fly and search for life’s sweetness. The term for a group of hummingbirds collectively actually is “bouquet,” and the curation features a group of works focusing on single images of hovering hummingbirds. Black History Month felt like the perfect time to mount this particularly empowering and exhilarating African American artist’s exhibition.

Can you tell our readers about this week’s cover art, “Rise: Ruby” by Craig Anthony Miller?

“Rise: Ruby” is a lush and vibrant original work of art composed of acrylic and spray paint on canvas measuring 48 by 47 inches and was created in 2023.

How is this week’s cover art representative of the themes explored in BOUQUET?

As in a bouquet, “Rise: Ruby” reflects one of many which, when gathered together, form a single entity. The cover art reflects the exhibition’s themes of encouragement and positivity. The predominant use of the varying deep red tones signal warmth, passion and love, as well as courage.

What are some key identifiers that define Miller’s artistic voice and style?

Miller’s artistic voice is uniquely and readily identifiable through his use of powerful fragmented central figures likened to the medium of stained glass. This artistic format has had a profound impact on him from early childhood when he was first exposed to the art form at Antioch Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn and serves as the catalyst for his body of work.

What would you say is one of the most impressive achievements of Miller’s career so far?

While Miller’s work and popularity amongst collectors and community have dubbed him “THE Artist of Dumbo,” it’s his use of his considerable talents and time that is most impressive. From cofounding the 60 Collective, a significant platform aligning emerging artists with well-known established artists, to working with children with autism, to mentoring high school students in underfunded art programs, CAM’s adult life has been devoted to using his art as the vehicle in an ongoing quest to help and inspire others, especially children.

Any closing thoughts?

The hummingbird made its debut as a central figurative image in CAM’s work during the height of the pandemic. It was a time when CAM was looking for a subject that would take away the sinking feeling of pervasive uncertainty we all shared. We believe that in this tiny yet powerful and poetic totem — he’s found it.

To see more art from Craig Anthony Miller’s BOUQUET show at Stella Flame Gallery, visit stellaflamegallery.com/collections/craig-anthony-miller-cam.