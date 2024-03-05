'Making Space' Doc Explores Women in Architecture at SAC

Image from “Making Space” (Jason Schmidt 2013)

Southampton Arts Center and AIA Peconic are joining forces for the second year to celebrate Women’s History Month with a special screening of the documentary Making Space: Five Women Changing the Face of Architecture followed by a brief panel discussion featuring local architects on Thursday, March 21 at 6 p.m.

“A new generation of women is creating some of today’s most iconic architectural designs. They are the rising stars in what has been an all-male galaxy, and they are literally and figuratively changing the landscape,” SAC explains in its announcement for the screening.

Making Space brings to the screen the personal journeys and outstanding designs of an international cast of brilliant architects, including Annabelle Selldorf of New York, Farshid Moussavi of London, Odile Decq of Paris, Marianne McKenna of Toronto, and Kathryn Gustafson of Seattle, Washington DC and London.

Described as “lively, engaging, and character driven,” Making Space reveals how these women are succeeding in a profession long dominated by men. The film looks at what drives and challenges them, the choices they have made, and what is the nature of their creative process.

The women are featured both inside and outside their work environments and at spectacular sites near and far.

After the screening, a reflection panel will be led by AIA Peconic architect members.

“We are truly delighted to once again partner with AIA Peconic to bring this award-winning film to our audience,” SAC Executive Director Christina Strassfield says.

Co-presented by Southampton Arts Center and AIA Peconic, a local chapter of The American Institute of Architects. This program is accredited for two AIA learning units

Tickets for SAC and AIA Peconic Members are $15, and $20 for non-members.

Learn more at southamptonartscenter.org.