Santos Challenges LaLota to GOP Primary in East End Congressional Race

George Santos from from the Lee Zeldin primary victory party in Baldwin on June 28, 2022 (Bruce Adler)

George Santos, the infamously resume-fabricating ex-congressman who was expelled after being arrested on federal fraud charges last year, declared Thursday that he wants to represent the East End in Congress.

The announcement, which comes after Santos said he would not seek elected office again, sets up a potential GOP primary between him and U.S.Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point), who has three Democratic candidates running for a chance to challenge him in the November general elections.

“I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican,” Santos posted on X/Twitter, adding that “prayer and conversation” with friends and family led to his decision. “The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country.”

The development comes amid the increasingly likely scenario this fall of a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who — like Santos — is also trying to return to elected office while simultaneously facing the possibility of being convicted of criminal charges before Election Day,

Santos’ attempted comeback will be in a different district than the one on the North Shore of Nassau County where he was previously elected. This time he’s vying for New York State’s 1st Congressional District, a swing seat that includes the Hamptons, North Fork and entire North Shore of Suffolk County.



LaLota, who helped push for Santos to become the sixth member of the House to be expelled, responded on X that “if finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in.”

The primary — should Santos secure enough signatures to survive the petition process to appear on ballots — is scheduled for June 25. His trial at Central Islip federal court on charges of lying to Congress, defrauding campaign donors, misappropriation of campaign funds, and other counts.