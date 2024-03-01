Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, March 1-5, 2024
Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork this week, March 1-5, 2024.
Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week
St. Patrick’s Day Pastels
Friday, March 1, 4:30 p.m.
Your tween or teen in grades 4–12 can leap on over to the Westhampton Free Library, where they will create a St. Patrick’s Day art piece.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net
Animal Ambassador Storytime: Turtle
Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.
Join the Quogue Wildlife Refuge as they host the Quogue Library’s storyteller, Ms. Rori, for a story, craft and visit from a friendly turtle!
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
Origami Animals
Saturday, March 2, 10:30 a.m.
Your little artist, ages 10 and up, can fly on over to the South Fork Natural History Museum to create animals out of paper. Advanced registration is required and costs $13.
377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-204-3413, sofo.org
STEMSDAY: Egg Drop Challenge
Sunday, March 3, noon
Your little scientist in grades K–5 can head to the John Jermain Memorial Library, where they will learn about physics through an egg drop. Kiddos under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
Perler Bead Rainbow
Tuesday, March 5, 4-5 p.m.
Your little crafter in grades 6–8 can join the East Hampton Library to make a St. Patrick’s Day rainbow using Perler beads and an iron. Registration is required.
159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
Family Fun Attractions on the East End
The All-Star
Your kiddos will love Hyperbowling, a mix of software, electronics, lights and sensors. There’s also an arcade and plenty to munch on.
96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-4565, theallstar.com
Custer Observatory
Bring your little stargazer to the Custer Observatory in Southold every Saturday night from 7 p.m.–midnight. The staff will help them tour the night sky through powerful telescopes. Custer also has a library, exhibit room and gift shop.
1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org
Hop on over to the Greenport Carousel, open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. in downtown Greenport. The fee is $2.50 per ride.
115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org
North Fork Chocolate Company
Take your kiddos in for homemade chocolates made right on the premises, as well as homemade ice cream, gifts and Belgian waffles! The Riverhead location includes a complete lunch menu with vegetarian and vegan options.
309 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com
North Fork Roasting Company
Stop in for a “latte” of fun and a menu that includes sandwiches, grilled cheese and a kids’ “cappuccino” made from chocolate and steamed milk.
55795 Main Road, Southold. 631-876-5450, northforkroastingco.com
Safari Adventure
Don’t miss open play sessions for kids up to age 10. They include inflatables, a hands-on area, a calming spa and over 30 video and skill games.
1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Take your hungry little adventurers to this East End favorite, which offers a kids’ menu, chicken finger baskets, burgers, quesadillas and so much more. Visitors love the plentiful portions and relaxed atmosphere.
199 Pantingo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com
Southampton Ice Rink
Don’t miss public skating sessions, lessons and hockey at this Hamptons winter favorite. You can also reserve your own igloo for up to six people with Bluetooth speakers, board games, bites, drinks and more.
668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com
Southampton Youth Services
Kiddos will flip for this active local spot featuring pickleball courts, batter boards, volleyball, ping pong, games and a pool. Art, dance, basketball, soccer and chess classes are offered weekly.
1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-287-1511, sysinc.org
YMCA East Hampton
Don’t miss two indoor pools, basketball and pickleball at the YMCA East Hampton. There’s free childcare while parents work out, and a children’s party room is available!
2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884, ymcali.org/locations/ymca-east-hampton-recenter
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com