Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, March 1-5, 2024

Your child can get a lesson in origami at SoFo.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork this week, March 1-5, 2024.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

St. Patrick’s Day Pastels

Friday, March 1, 4:30 p.m.

Your tween or teen in grades 4–12 can leap on over to the Westhampton Free Library, where they will create a St. Patrick’s Day art piece.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Animal Ambassador Storytime: Turtle

Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.

Join the Quogue Wildlife Refuge as they host the Quogue Library’s storyteller, Ms. Rori, for a story, craft and visit from a friendly turtle!

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Origami Animals

Saturday, March 2, 10:30 a.m.

Your little artist, ages 10 and up, can fly on over to the South Fork Natural History Museum to create animals out of paper. Advanced registration is required and costs $13.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-204-3413, sofo.org

STEMSDAY: Egg Drop Challenge

Sunday, March 3, noon

Your little scientist in grades K–5 can head to the John Jermain Memorial Library, where they will learn about physics through an egg drop. Kiddos under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Perler Bead Rainbow

Tuesday, March 5, 4-5 p.m.

Your little crafter in grades 6–8 can join the East Hampton Library to make a St. Patrick’s Day rainbow using Perler beads and an iron. Registration is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Your kiddos will love Hyperbowling, a mix of software, electronics, lights and sensors. There’s also an arcade and plenty to munch on.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-4565, theallstar.com

Custer Observatory

Bring your little stargazer to the Custer Observatory in Southold every Saturday night from 7 p.m.–midnight. The staff will help them tour the night sky through powerful telescopes. Custer also has a library, exhibit room and gift shop.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Greenport Carousel

Hop on over to the Greenport Carousel, open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. in downtown Greenport. The fee is $2.50 per ride.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org

North Fork Chocolate Company

Take your kiddos in for homemade chocolates made right on the premises, as well as homemade ice cream, gifts and Belgian waffles! The Riverhead location includes a complete lunch menu with vegetarian and vegan options.

309 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

North Fork Roasting Company

Stop in for a “latte” of fun and a menu that includes sandwiches, grilled cheese and a kids’ “cappuccino” made from chocolate and steamed milk.

55795 Main Road, Southold. 631-876-5450, northforkroastingco.com

Safari Adventure

Don’t miss open play sessions for kids up to age 10. They include inflatables, a hands-on area, a calming spa and over 30 video and skill games.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Take your hungry little adventurers to this East End favorite, which offers a kids’ menu, chicken finger baskets, burgers, quesadillas and so much more. Visitors love the plentiful portions and relaxed atmosphere.

199 Pantingo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Southampton Ice Rink

Don’t miss public skating sessions, lessons and hockey at this Hamptons winter favorite. You can also reserve your own igloo for up to six people with Bluetooth speakers, board games, bites, drinks and more.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Southampton Youth Services

Kiddos will flip for this active local spot featuring pickleball courts, batter boards, volleyball, ping pong, games and a pool. Art, dance, basketball, soccer and chess classes are offered weekly.

1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-287-1511, sysinc.org

YMCA East Hampton

Don’t miss two indoor pools, basketball and pickleball at the YMCA East Hampton. There’s free childcare while parents work out, and a children’s party room is available!

2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884, ymcali.org/locations/ymca-east-hampton-recenter

