Ellen Levin Wiederlight of New Suffolk Remembered as Business Leader

Ellen Levin Wiederlight

Ellen Levin Wiederlight of New Suffolk died on Sunday, March 17. She was 69.

Wiederlight was born on February 11, 1955 in Greenport to Donna Lenore (née Downing) and Jack J. Levin. She was raised on the East End along with her three siblings. After high school, she attended several colleges and eventually graduated from Nova University in Fort Lauderdale, FL where she attained her Bachelors Degree.

On December 21, 1975 Wiederlight married the love of her life, Fredrick Marc Wiederlight, at The Huntington Town House in Huntington. Together they had two children.

She worked in the hospitality industry for 45 years. She was the owner/operator of the Soundview Inn, Sunset Motel and Terrace Cottage Colony. At one point in time, she was named the Suffolk Times Businessperson of the Year. She was also a member of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport.

She was a very hardworking individual, but above all else, she will be remembered as an amazing mother, dedicated spouse and loyal sibling.

Predeceased by her parents Jack and Donna; brother Andrew Levin; and brother-in-law Michael Murphy; Wiederlight is survived by her husband Fredrick Marc; children Martha Hansen (Johne) of Mattituck and Joseph Wiederlight of Seattle, WA; grandchildren Byrce Hansen, Drew Hansen and Trey Hansen; and siblings Jody Levin and Rachel Levin Murphy of Southold.

Funeral services were held March 20 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, officiated by Rabbi Howard Diamond.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at mskcc.org, LUNGevity Foundation at lungevity.org or Dylan Newman Forever 5 at dylannewmanforever5.org are appreciated.

Envelopes are available at the funeral home.