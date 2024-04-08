Hamptons Residents Petition Against Proposed Quiogue Solar Farm

Photo: Justin Meinken

More than 100 people have signed a petition opposing the construction of a commercial-grade solar farm in Quiogue, which proponents say will reduce fossil fuel use and critics argue will disrupt the neighborhood.

The Village of Westhampton Beach in February approved a lease with Delaware-based CVE North America Solar Company to install 4,000 solar panels at 172 South Country Road in Quiogue.

“While the prospect of renewable energy is promising, it is essential to consider how this project might affect our community,” petitioner Emily Bak wrote in her change.org appeal.

Neighbors are concerned about the buzzing noise that they say the equipment emits, the impact on wildlife since the land is near a wildlife refuges and the clearing of the open space to build the solar farm.

The Town of Southampton is expected to take up the issue at its next meeting.