Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, April 5-8, 2024

Your child can enjoy a day in on the farm at Amber Waves — water plants, feeding chickens and more.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork this week, April 5-8, 2024.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Chef Rob Scott: Caterpillar Cupcake Decorating

Friday, April 5, 2 p.m.

Bring your little chef over to the Westhampton Free Library for an afternoon of colorful cupcake decorating with Chef Rob Scott. Reservations are required as space is limited.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Exploration Garden

Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7, 9:30 a.m.

Your little farmer can head on over to Amber Waves Farm, where educators will help them plant seeds, feed animals and enjoy other farm activities. A $10 donation is suggested.

376 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Animal Ambassador Story Time: Walking Stick

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.

Join a children’s librarian from the Quogue Library at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where you’ll enjoy a craft and visit from an ambassador animal. The event is free but advanced registration is required.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-7441, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Zumba Kids Junior

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.

Your kiddo in grades K–2 can jump into shape with Miss Jo Anne at the Southold Library. Friends are more than welcome!

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Railroad Museum Reopening

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss the first day of the 2024 season at the Railroad Museum in Riverhead. You’ll enjoy a World’s Fair Miniature Train available for rides (as long as the weather cooperates), small displays and a gift shop.

415 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-7920, rmli.org

Grab N’ Go: Eclipse Kit

Sunday, April 7, All Day

Head to the Quogue Library to grab your eclipse glasses and kit for an eclipse-themed craft. The eclipse itself will take place on Monday, April 8.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-42224, quoguelibrary.org

Solar Eclipse Observation

Monday, April 8, 3 p.m.

View the solar eclipse with safe solar eclipse glasses and Ms. Joan from the Cutchogue Library. Stay after for a special snack.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Children’s Museum of the East End

Enjoy hands-on exhibitions, mini-golf, farm stands and more at one of the East End’s most popular attractions for little explorers.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

The Clubhouse Hamptons

Bring your kids to this popular spot in the Hamptons for bowling, an arcade, crane games, mini-golf and tasty treats.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge

Take your kiddos on a self-guided hike through the Wild Birds Nature Trail at the Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge. You can photograph deer, turkeys and songbirds up close or walk the beach for almost two miles.

2595 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

GDC Roller Skate Rink

Get your kiddos out and about at the American Legion in Greenport, where all ages can skate every Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Skate rentals are available.

102 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org/gdc-roller-skate-rink

Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

A trip to Goldberg’s is a must when visiting the Hamptons with kiddos. Enjoy a delicious assortment of bagels, flats, cream cheese, sandwiches and omelets.

801 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-204-1046, theoriginalgoldbergsbagels.com

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppies over to this popular East End destination, where they can view aquatic life, birds, reptiles, butterflies and bugs. Discounted tickets are available for children and seniors.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

North Fork Doughnut Co.

Bring your little sweet teeth over to this Mattituck favorite, where the flavor forecast includes seasonal favorites like Cereal Explosion and Key Lime Pie.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Sam’s Restaurant

If you’re looking for an inexpensive, fast-paced spot to bring your hungry little ones, look no further than Sam’s Restaurant, where you’ll enjoy delicious pizza, pasta and finger food your kiddos can’t complain about.

36 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-5900, samseasthampton.com

Scott’s Pointe

Don’t miss exciting indoor activities at this new facility in Calverton, including mini golf, laser tag, a soft play area, and a Ninja warrior course. Parents of older adventurers can relax at the bar and grill while their kiddos play.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

South Fork History Museum and Nature Center

Bring your little nature lover to this East End museum to view live and recreated natural habitats, floor-to-ceiling photo murals and a Marine Touch Tank. There’s also a butterfly garden, flower garden and gift shop.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-204-3413, sofo.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com