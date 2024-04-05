Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, April 5-8, 2024
Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork this week, April 5-8, 2024.
Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week
Chef Rob Scott: Caterpillar Cupcake Decorating
Friday, April 5, 2 p.m.
Bring your little chef over to the Westhampton Free Library for an afternoon of colorful cupcake decorating with Chef Rob Scott. Reservations are required as space is limited.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net
Exploration Garden
Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7, 9:30 a.m.
Your little farmer can head on over to Amber Waves Farm, where educators will help them plant seeds, feed animals and enjoy other farm activities. A $10 donation is suggested.
376 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org
Animal Ambassador Story Time: Walking Stick
Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.
Join a children’s librarian from the Quogue Library at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where you’ll enjoy a craft and visit from an ambassador animal. The event is free but advanced registration is required.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-7441, quoguewildliferefuge.org
Zumba Kids Junior
Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.
Your kiddo in grades K–2 can jump into shape with Miss Jo Anne at the Southold Library. Friends are more than welcome!
53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org
Railroad Museum Reopening
Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.
Don’t miss the first day of the 2024 season at the Railroad Museum in Riverhead. You’ll enjoy a World’s Fair Miniature Train available for rides (as long as the weather cooperates), small displays and a gift shop.
415 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-7920, rmli.org
Grab N’ Go: Eclipse Kit
Sunday, April 7, All Day
Head to the Quogue Library to grab your eclipse glasses and kit for an eclipse-themed craft. The eclipse itself will take place on Monday, April 8.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-42224, quoguelibrary.org
Solar Eclipse Observation
Monday, April 8, 3 p.m.
View the solar eclipse with safe solar eclipse glasses and Ms. Joan from the Cutchogue Library. Stay after for a special snack.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
Family Fun Attractions on the East End
Children’s Museum of the East End
Enjoy hands-on exhibitions, mini-golf, farm stands and more at one of the East End’s most popular attractions for little explorers.
376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org
The Clubhouse Hamptons
Bring your kids to this popular spot in the Hamptons for bowling, an arcade, crane games, mini-golf and tasty treats.
174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com
Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge
Take your kiddos on a self-guided hike through the Wild Birds Nature Trail at the Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge. You can photograph deer, turkeys and songbirds up close or walk the beach for almost two miles.
2595 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton
GDC Roller Skate Rink
Get your kiddos out and about at the American Legion in Greenport, where all ages can skate every Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Skate rentals are available.
102 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org/gdc-roller-skate-rink
Goldberg’s Famous Bagels
A trip to Goldberg’s is a must when visiting the Hamptons with kiddos. Enjoy a delicious assortment of bagels, flats, cream cheese, sandwiches and omelets.
801 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-204-1046, theoriginalgoldbergsbagels.com
Long Island Aquarium
Bring your little guppies over to this popular East End destination, where they can view aquatic life, birds, reptiles, butterflies and bugs. Discounted tickets are available for children and seniors.
431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com
Bring your little sweet teeth over to this Mattituck favorite, where the flavor forecast includes seasonal favorites like Cereal Explosion and Key Lime Pie.
100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com
Sam’s Restaurant
If you’re looking for an inexpensive, fast-paced spot to bring your hungry little ones, look no further than Sam’s Restaurant, where you’ll enjoy delicious pizza, pasta and finger food your kiddos can’t complain about.
36 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-5900, samseasthampton.com
Don’t miss exciting indoor activities at this new facility in Calverton, including mini golf, laser tag, a soft play area, and a Ninja warrior course. Parents of older adventurers can relax at the bar and grill while their kiddos play.
5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com
South Fork History Museum and Nature Center
Bring your little nature lover to this East End museum to view live and recreated natural habitats, floor-to-ceiling photo murals and a Marine Touch Tank. There’s also a butterfly garden, flower garden and gift shop.
377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-204-3413, sofo.org
