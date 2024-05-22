Dan's Cover Artist Claire Florence Discusses the Art of AI

Claire Florence and her May 24, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art

The Memorial Day 2024 issue of Dan’s Papers features cover art by fine artist Claire Florence, whose work in the creation of luxury jewelry has now bridged into a modern design realm with her pioneering design techniques using AI.

With a well-known reputation in the fashion and media industries, Florence has, for years, been a leading authority on the way art can distinctively shape the world as a cultural touchstone. A graduate from the distinguished program at Bennington College, the core values she carries from the school have shaped her principles and ethics. Rich knowledge and appreciation of fine art, design and fashion led to her work as an artist, all while consulting for the world-famous brands of Tom Ford, Calvin Klein and Nili Lotan.

Being innovative and inspirational, Florence has now shaped her career to focus on her trailblazing methods to produce jewelry that is more than just another typical piece to be worn as a fashion statement. She is now breaking barriers to establish unique examples of jewelry as fine-art sculpture, each made with her vibe and passion furthered by AI advancements. Incorporating her vision with the advancements of the technology, Florence finds the experience both rewarding and thrilling as she showcases distinctive and groundbreaking combinations of gold, leather and diamonds.

Florence has a very deep connection to the Hamptons, describing it is a perfect space to create and showcase her work. She refers to herself as a radical traditionalist who appreciates art history, but at the same time wants to take the fundamentals and shake them up in a modern way. The juxtaposition of creating and recreating art with AI is a way to honor the timeless creations. It gives a format and platform to preserve, as much as to present new curated pieces and creations.

Here, she discusses her Hamptons inspirations, utilization of AI image creation in her art and her new exhibition at Fierce Grace in East Hampton.

A Conversation with Claire Florence

How is your featured cover art representative of the artistic voice and/or the themes explored in your art portfolio?

I am an old-school painter by trade. I studied surrealism and abstract painting. These theories are at the heart of abstract expressionism. I’ve been birthed from that world, which is very connected to the Hamptons because Jackson Pollock moved out east along with all those abstract expressionist artists.

I am cut from the same cloth. I am all about the lights, which is one of the main attractions of the Hamptons. Here it is soulful, spiritual and artistic on every level. And the community, culture and people right here are well educated about these types of artists.

That is why it is my forever home.

How did you develop your art style, and does your work in fine art jewelry design help to inspire art in other media?

I have gotten into working with AI as a tool as another medium. I spent most of my life in the fashion world and doing all sorts of things — from using different textiles and working with various designers — and now I’m having my artist moment again. I’m going on my own again as an artist, and so this cover is AI art.

I’m really into the abstract pattern making on all of those as aspects of these algorithms that I’ve been programming in AI. It’s sort of unlimited and has really made my creative juices flow. I can run through so many different patterns and scenarios with AI. There are thousands of pictures that I’ve generated.

Where can your art and jewelry be seen now and/or this summer?

If you go to Fierce Grace, you will see my paintings and my prints that are hanging on the wall. I also have interpretive rugs and fine jewelry and gold on display. They hold a high bar for their vibe and aesthetic.

Claire Florence’s exhibit at Fierce Grace (3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton) opens Memorial Day weekend. Learn more at fiercegrace.com. To see more of Florence’s work, visit claireflorence.com and follow her on Instagram @claireflorencenyc.

