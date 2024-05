East Hampton's Annual May Day 5K Benefits The Taylor Project

In honor of Mental Health Month, East Hampton’s annual May Day 5K was hosted Main Beach.

The event supported The Tyler Project, an organization whose mission is to assist young adults overcome mental health crises.

The 5K welcomed participants, with Erik Engstrom emerging triumphant as the overall winner of the race.

Dermot Dolan, Alyssa Bahel, LeBron James, Karen McCobb and Jasper Samuelson clinched first place within their respective age groups.