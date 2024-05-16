Jupiter Medical Center Luncheon Features World-Class Physicians

Jupiter Medical Center, along with luncheon hosts Lee Ann and Jeffrey H. Alderton, welcomed an intimate crowd to Club Colette in Palm Beach to hear more about the hospital’s world-class health care offerings.

The afternoon reception featured a gourmet lunch and a lively panel discussion. Amit Rastogi, MD, MHCM, President and CEO of the independent, not-for-profit health system moderated the conversation between three of the hospital’s esteemed physicians: John A. P. Rimmer, MD, FACS, FRCS, FRCSed, FICS, Medical Director of the Comprehensive Breast Care Program; David S. Weisman, MD, FHRS, Medical Director of Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology; and Jessica S. Schwartz, DO, primary care physician with a specialized focus on obesity medicine.

Dr. Rastogi then began the panel by acknowledging how much Jupiter Medical Center had grown since its inception 45 years ago.

At that time, it was a 34-bed facility treating only 1,800 patients a year. Today, the hospital cares for nearly 400,000 patients annually.

During the medical discussion portion of the program, Drs. Rimmer, Weisman and Schwartz highlighted the latest medical advances in their respective fields, including how far medications and procedures have come in recent years.

Across all specialties, the physicians enthusiastically detailed how procedures continue to advance with targeted and minimally invasive options that often provide better outcomes.