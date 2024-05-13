Podcast: Dan Talks with Bestselling Author Simon Van Booy

Simon Van Booy

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 182: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Simon Van Booy, award-winning bestselling author of more than a dozen books for adults and children, including The Illusion of Separateness and The Presence of Absence.

Raised in North Wales, Van Booy currently lives in New York where he continues to work as a book editor and novelist. His next novel, Sipsworth, is set to release on May 7, 2024.

