Purethread Women’s Fashion Boutique Debuts In Shelter Island Heights

Purethread opened its Shelter Island location

Purethread, a reimagined fashion boutique retail experience catering to discerning women, recently celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of its newest location in Shelter Island Heights that marks the brand’s new chapter.

Proprietor Jill Heller boasts a trained eye and sophisticated selection of wearable, investment pieces amid collections of fashion, accessories, jewelry, denim, and more that complement her clients’ lifestyles. Purethread is nestled in a light-filled upstairs atelier that Heller says creates a sanctuary of style and offers a curated selection of timeless pieces that reflect a modern elegance.

“I am thrilled to open our doors to the vibrant communities of Shelter Island, the Hamptons, North Fork and beyond,” Heller says. “Our offerings include a diverse collection of pieces from renowned designers hailing from major fashion capitals such as New York, Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, and Sydney, while also providing a gathering space that women can call home.”

Heller’s brick-and-mortar retailing resume includes successful ventures in Westchester and an esteemed private client appointment-based service in Sag Harbor.

Purethread’s selections include established brands and emerging talent, with designers including Arma, ASKK NY, Begg x Co, Blaze Milano, Extreme Cashmere, Handvaerk, Kristensen Du Nord, Loretta Caponi, Sablyn, TWP, Vanessa Bruno and Victoria & Woods.

Purethread is open noon–5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sunday. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, it will be open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon–5 p.m. on Sunday.

Purethread is located at 181 N. Ferry Road, Suite C, Shelter Island Heights. It can be reached by calling 631-880-6420 or by visiting purethread.com.