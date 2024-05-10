Southampton Town Pool Project, STAR AquaCenter, Advances

The STAR AquaCenter will have two indoor pools in Southampton (Rendering)

Efforts to build the Southampton Town Aquatics & Recreation Corp. — dubbed the STAR AquaCenter for short — are moving forward a decade after residents joined forces to establish an indoor pool and fitness facility.

The nonprofit STAR AquaCenter aims to enhance community wellness and water safety by providing a place to teach drowning prevention and water competency. It also will offer winter recreational options in the community with a venue for physical activity and mental well-being for people of all ages and abilities. Planned programs and services include swimming lessons, Parent and Me classes, competitive swimming opportunities and more.

“This pool complex will be a gathering place for friends to meet for a cup of coffee after a workout in the fitness center or after a heart-healthy swim, thanks to the Klinsky family’s vision,” said Joy Flynn, who chairs the nonprofit’s board.

The group collaborated with aquatic design firm Counsilman Hunsaker and Sports Facilities Companies to develop a facility featuring two indoor pools and fitness area. It will feature a 25-yard by 20-yard, eight-lane competition pool with two one-meter diving boards as well as a multi-functional warm water recreation pool composed of three different water depths and zero-depth entry.

The future STAR AquaCenter will be located at 344 Magee Street in Southampton. The Town of Southampton dedicated the $4.6 million parcel in 2020. Construction is expected to begin by 2026, pending town planning board approval, which is expected later this year.

The project has been possible thanks to donations from Steven and Maureen Klinsky and a $500,000 New York State grant from the Environmental Protection Fund Grant Program for Parks Recreation and Heritage in 2022. To complete the project, the nonprofit has raised $8 million of its $30 million goal and is fundraising with events such as a STAR AquaCenter Summer Splash on August 10, an open water swim at Long Beach in Sag Harbor and other initiatives. It is expected to cost $2 million annually to operate the facility.

For further information or to contact STAR AquaCenter, individuals are encouraged to visit staraquacenter.org or to email [email protected].