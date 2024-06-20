American Humane Hosts Discussion with CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert

As the end of Palm Beach season approaches, American Humane board members, donors, and supporters came together for “Cocktails and Conversation” to connect and discuss the organization’s plans for the future.

Kim and Greg Dryer hosted the private soirée at their home which began with a warm welcome from Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane’s President and CEO.

One of the evening’s highlights was when Mike and Justice stole the spotlight.

Graduates of American Humane’s Pups4Patriots training program, Mike, a retired Air Force Veteran, was matched with Justice, Mike’s service dog who was matched with him through American Humane’s Pups4Patriots program, shared their heartfelt journey, emphasizing the significance of the Pups4Patriots program and highlighting how Justice has not only saved Mike’s life but also his family’s.

Their story showcases the profound bond between humans and canines, offering hope and healing on both ends of the leash.

Around 100 people gathered to celebrate American Humane’s accomplishments and upcoming highlights which include the annual Hero Dog Awards on January 8, 2025, at The Breakers Palm Beakers, American Humane’s new Sanctuary in Martin County, and an exciting documentary film slated for release later this year.