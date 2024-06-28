Blue Water Spa Owner Discusses New Southampton Location

Blue Water Spa

Following the success of her Oyster Bay location, Rachel Lee Lozina, esthetician and owner of Blue Water Spa, recently unveiled a swanky new Southampton space (40 West Main Street). The new location offers a relaxing atmosphere in which to enjoy a host of pampering and detoxifying treatments.

We chatted with the founder to learn more about her background, what Hamptonites can expect from the new space and her idea of a perfect day in the Hamptons.

A Chat with Blue Water Spa Owner Rachel Lee Lozina

Can you tell us a little bit about your background as it relates to your passion for beauty and skincare?

I’ve been licensed for over 21 years as an esthetician. I have worked in both medical and spa settings, so I have a real grasp on the industry as a whole. I felt limited in the spa arena and felt the medical spa world was too aggressive and wanted to find a happy hybrid of the two, which is how Blue Water Spa was born in 2008 with our first location in Oyster Bay.

Can you tell us more about Blue Water Spa and how it got its start?

I began with two rooms, expanded to five, then nine and now, after taking over a whole building in Oyster Bay, I have 13 treatment rooms and 17 employees. After running my business for 15 years, I made the decision to expand and, after asking my clients where to go, they all said … Southampton! It took us 14 months to renovate the space, which was a former thrift store, but we are finally now open. I trusted my gut when I saw the space and the vision became alive.

What do you think makes Blue Water Spa standout from other East End spas?

The facials are what makes Blue Water unique. As a chemist in the facial room, I combine science and technology with reliable techniques. Most people think that facials are glorified lotion applications on the face with feel good massage movements. We mix the best things together: microcurrent lifting, ultrasound tech and special ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid to make your skin smoother and brighter. We also use ionized alpha hydroxy acids and LED phototherapy to give you the glowiest skin ever.

Can you tell us more about some of the specific services you will be offering at your new Hamptons location?

We are niche-ing down here in the Hamptons. Our main focus is anti-aging facials and body contouring with EMSCULPT Neo and Icoone Roboderm, which is a lymphatic drainage machine from Italy.

Is there an overrated or underrated spa treatment?

For overrated I would say a hydrafacial because I don’t like the serums that you’re forced to use and the disposable plastic hand piece that exfoliates the skin is not quality. I’m also not a believer in invasive laser treatments for the face like Morpheus8 and Fraxel because they can be extremely damaging on the skin and cause barrier impairment issues in the future as well as accelerate aging. For underrated I would say microneedling as it’s the gold standard of anti-aging. All of the lasers that are developed are based on the principles that microneedling offers the skin.

Can spa treatments help with wedding prep?

Absolutely. I have numerous clients that are preparing their faces before their wedding and mothers of the brides that are doing the same. These pictures will last a lifetime and if your skin is not quality then the makeup over it won’t look good.

And what about post baby — are there any recommended treatments?

Having three children myself I know what your skin goes through during pregnancy and post pregnancy. Given that you aren’t allowed to do anti-aging treatments while you’re pregnant, I feel like the skin needs a pick-me-up post pregnancy. There are numerous treatments we offer to give the glow back, including facials.

What’s a perfect day in the Hamptons for you?

I love history, so the perfect day would start with coffee at the Golden Pear then down to the Southampton Historical Museum or I’d drive up to Sag Harbor and go to a museum there. Even though I’m an esthetician, I love the sun (but I do protect myself!), so a quick beach jaunt would be a lovely way to end the day before having dinner at Sant Ambroeus or Tutto Il Giorno and seeing some live music.

For more information and updates, find Blue Water Spa on Instagram @blue_water_spa.