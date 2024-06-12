ConnectOne Bank Expands in the Hamptons with New Vice President

ConnectOne Bank named Tara Fordham as its new Vice President of Business Development Officer

ConnectOne Bank named Tara Fordham as its new Vice President of Business Development Officer, who will oversee the bank’s expansion into the Hamptons with the opening of a new retail office in East Hampton this summer.

Fordham brings more than 25 years of banking experience on the East End, previously working as the Vice President of Dime Community Bank in Sag Harbor, making her a vital asset for ConnectOne‘s growth in the region.

Her extensive network and expertise align perfectly with ConnectOne’s commitment to serving the Long Island community. Known for its strong small business market, East Hampton will benefit from ConnectOne’s relationship-focused banking approach, which will be supported by Fordham’s local insight and connections.

“ConnectOne’s client-focused culture, combined with its community focus, reflects the standard of banking that the Hamptons market has come to know,” Fordham said. “I am thrilled to join a team whose values align with mine and continue to serve the East End with a best-in-class banking experience.”

This strategic hire follows the recent appointment of Kevin Santacroce as Long Island Market President, further establishing ConnectOne’s presence on Long Island. The bank’s expansion plans include existing offices in East Hampton and Melville, and a new location opening in Ronkonkoma.

“We are delighted to have Tara Fordham on the ConnectOne team,” said Elizabeth Magennis, President of ConnectOne Bank. “Her deep roots in the Long Island community and years of market experience support the growth of ConnectOne’s people-first business model. Suffolk County’s robust small business market will benefit immensely from Tara’s expertise and the relationship banking that ConnectOne provides.”

