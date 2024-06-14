Contessa Gallery Opening Expanded Location in Southampton Village

Art on view at Contessa Gallery in Southampton

Contessa Gallery will expand its presence across the Long Island region with the opening of its newest 7,000-square-foot gallery in the heart of Southampton Village.

The Southampton gallery will present a public exhibition and a private space, located at the former Hauser & Wirth Gallery on Main Street.

“Contessa Gallery is making a long-term commitment to the Village of Southampton following the success of last year’s seasonal gallery at the previous Christie’s Auction House space at One Pond Lane, and to be in proximity to our extensive group of clients, friends, and collectors locally and in the Tri-State Area,” said Steve Hartman, President and Owner of Contessa Galleries.

Hartman and the Contessa Gallery have been established in the Hamptons for 15 years with seasonal exhibits and visits to art fairs on the East End. Now, the Contessa Gallery plans to open the doors to their latest space in mid-June and will stay open year-round.

Contessa Gallery seeks to develop its reputation for excellence and integrity as it highlights many blue-chip artists that focus on paintings, sculptures, and photography in their newest location.

The expansion of the organization occurs as part of a mission from the two Contessa Galleries located in Palm Beach, since many of the artists and prominent collectors spend time or have residences in the Hamptons.

“With the presence of respected and dynamic institutions like The Parrish Museum, Peter Marino Foundation, and Southampton Arts Center in the area, and the recent renovation of the iconic Southampton Cinema, we see Southampton Village as a growing cultural hub,” Hartman says.

Contessa Galleries also holds a location in Cleveland, a permanent exhibition space at Sagamore Hotel South Beach in Miami, and exhibits at top art fairs in New York, and throughout Miami and Palm Beach.

The opening of this newest location in Southampton Village arrives just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Contessa Galleries later this year.

Visit contessagallery.com.