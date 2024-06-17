Dan Talks with Lisa Goree, First Woman Chair of Shinnecock Nation Tribal Council

Lisa Goree, First Woman Elected Chair of Shinnecock Nation Tribal Council

Meet Lisa Goree

Episode 188: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Lisa Goree, who shattered a glass ceiling in April 2024 when she became the first woman elected chair of the Shinnecock Nation tribal council since the panel was established more than two centuries ago. She grew up on the tribal territory, where she has lived most of her life.

