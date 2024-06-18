Justin Timberlake Arrested in Sag Harbor

Justin Timberlake, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Justin Timberlake, the singer, songwriter and actor whose hits include “SexyBack” and “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” was arrested in Sag Harbor, village police department officials confirmed for Dan’s Papers.

Timberlake is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, where he will face a judge on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Additional details of the arrest were not immediately available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The arrest is the most high-profile DWI case to hit the Hamptons since Jason Kidd was nabbed in 2012 shortly after he joined the New York Knicks.

Two years prior, Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan was nabbed for DWI in Southampton village after authorities said she blew a stop sign.

The mother of all Hamptons DWI cases is none other than former powerhouse publicist Lizzie Grubman, who plowed her SUV into 16 patrons outside of a Southampton club. She spent 37 days at Suffolk County jail after pleading guilty to assault and hit-and-run charges, but not DWI.

A young Timberlake was a Disney Mouseketeer, where his castmates included future girlfriend Britney Spears. He rose to fame in the popular boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in 2002. As an actor, Timberlake has won acclaim in movies including” The Social Network” and “Friends With Benefits.”

He has won 10 Grammy awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards. Timberlake has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, then is scheduled for New York’s Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

-With Associated Press