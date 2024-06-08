End Jew Hate: The Lawfare Project's Hamptons Fundraiser Targets Rising Anti-Semitism

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: (L-R) Dr. Jenn Mann, Chloé Jo Davis, Brooke Goldstein, Meredith Salenger and guests attends Los Angeles End Jew Hatred/ The Lawfare Project Fundraiser on May 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for End Jew Hatred / The Lawfare Project)

With anti-Semitism on the rise, The Lawfare Project is calling for action. The nonprofit dedicated to fighting Jew-hatred through legal means will host a fundraising cocktail reception in Water Mill on Thursday, July 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event aims to raise critical funds and awareness to fuel their urgent mission to #EndJewHatred.

Founded in 2010, The Lawfare Project is a New York-based group that tackles antisemitism and discrimination against Jewish people worldwide. They act as a legal defense fund, financing lawsuits and legal actions to protect the civil and human rights of Jewish communities. The Project funds lawsuits and legal actions to challenge anti-Semitism on campuses and combat the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Through litigation and public advocacy, The Lawfare Project aims to create a safer environment for Jews globally. The Lawfare Project stands out as the top organization using strategic legal cases to defend the civil liberties of Jewish communities. A global movement called #EndJewHatred, an international grassroots civil rights movement, is bringing together everyday people, activists, and organizations to fight against antisemitism. Their mission is to make Jew-hatred socially unacceptable within our lifetime. They achieve this by shifting public conversation and promoting a message of empowerment for Jewish communities. This allows Jews to celebrate their heritage freely and safely.

The two hour fundraiser is, “more about being empowered, and less [about] sitting down and having dinner,” says Chloé Jo Davis, Development Director with The Lawfare Project. With a goal to raise $100,000, Davis and The Lawfare Project are hoping to inspire people with a feeling of community and acceptance. The funds raised aim to support The Lawfare Project with their work with pro bono cases

With speakers including Michele Ahdoot, one of the directors at End Jew Hatred, Samantha Ettus, who runs the 2024 New Voices campaign holding celebs accountable to speak out against antisemitism, and Brooke Goldstein, The Lawfare Project’s main goal is to leave people feeling empowered.

“The point is to empower people. If people don’t come out with a true sense of purpose then we didn’t do our job,” Davis said. The fundraiser is set to include a host committee full of high profile guests in attendance, but is open to anyone who wants to show their support and learn more about the cause.

“These sorts of events are critical to get people motivated and to inspire people and to let people know there are things they can do … everyone can be involved from a small micro level to a macro level,” she added. “These events really help empower people and teach them ways that they can help … and [the events] bring out their passion for this work to get active and get involved.”

The Lawfare Project has many ways for people to connect with them, including their mailing list, What’s App, and social media platforms (@lawfareproject on Instagram). Using the following link, givebutter.com/c/HamptonsEndJewHatredFundraiser people can go to The Lawfare Project’s registration page in order to donate and buy tickets to the fundraiser.