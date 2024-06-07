Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards 2024 & More Pride Events This Summer

2023 Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards honoree Michael Serao and team

You don’t want to miss Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards 2024! The annual event recognizes and celebrates those who impact, influence and support the LGBTQ+ community of the East End.

The celebration takes place on Sunday, August 25 at Bijou in Southampton and will be an afternoon of festivities, dancing, great food and drink, and connection.

All of the proceeds from the onsite raffle will go to a local LGBTQ+ cause. Nominations are now open, and tickets are on sale now at OutEastImpactAwards.com.

For nominations and tickets, please contact Event Director Toni Cimino at [email protected].

EVEN MORE EAST END PRIDE EVENTS

Summer Sunday Tea Dances

Sponsored by the LGBT Network and LI LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the series features a different theme/genre every week, from Taylor Swift to Showtunes. Events take place at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor on June 9 and 30, July 7 and 14, and August 11, 18 and 25. baystreet.org

North Fork Pride Parade

The LGBT Network’s North Fork Pride Parade returns to Greenport for its second year on Saturday, June 22, noon–5 p.m. Lining up on Broad Street, floats and marchers travel down Main Street on their way toward a lively festival in Mitchell Park. northforkpride.org

Hamptons Tea Dance

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center’s Hamptons Tea Dance sashays its way to Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill on Saturday, July 13. hamptonsteadance.org

HMI School’s Out

The Hetrick-Martin Institute, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ+ youth organization, hosts their annual School’s Out benefit on Saturday, July 20 at 5 p.m. Taking place at a private home in Water Mill, the fundraiser treats guests to a cocktail reception, dinner by Hamptons chefs, music by Lina Bradford and gift bags. hmi.org