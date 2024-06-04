Canoe Place Storytelling Night Brings Out Local Talent in Hampton Bays

Bill McCuddy and Moth instructor Bonnie Levison at Canoe Place Storytelling Night, Photos: Sue Kort

“My advice is to have one martini before saying ‘yes’ to this,” counsels Fergus Scully. The Southampton Estate Manager adds “I’m still shaking.” He’s just come off the small stage Sunday night for a storytelling evening in Hampton Bays. “It’s a little outside of my comfort zone, but I’m really glad I did it,” the Irishman admits.

And for the record, he reaches for a Guinness.

Sarah Doud is a Saunders Real Estate agent in Bridgehampton. But her background is in live television. “This is totally different. It’s more terrifying than being on camera because you can see your audience.”

That audience of about 40 gathered in the Library at the Canoe Place Inn and Cottages. The night was inspired by the popular Moth series of storytelling around the country. Participants are encouraged to craft a five-minute personal story.

The beginning and end are the most important according to Bonnie Levison. The former TV executive and comedy festival producer teaches the basics and has been doing it herself for 15 years.

“I ask storytellers to memorize their opening line because it’s scary when they start and know your ending so they know where they are going,” she says. “It should feel like the audience is sitting at a dinner table with you.”

Scully and Doud weren’t the only two participants. Your humble reporter was lured into spilling about the time I appeared on the Conan O’Brien Show. I could have used a martini myself.

The crowd was appreciative, but my tale of late-night jitters and a Sean Connery impression weren’t as heartfelt as my speaking comrades. Scully talked about a lonely Christmas in the Hamptons in 1994. Doud recounted major news stories she covered like the Boston bombing. Both fought back tears.

“There was a lot of crying,” Doud said, now with a laugh. “But it was exciting.”

Levison says keeping it all personal is the key. “Just be yourself. Telling a first-person story is most effective that way. It makes it more conversational.”

And she knows what it isn’t. “It’s not an oration, it’s not a speech, it’s not a performance, it’s just a telling.” Whatever it is, both Doud and Scully say they would do it again. And they encourage others to try it. Me? I’m good.

Canoe Place says they want to do more of the informal chat fests. Perhaps in the fall. Doud says she’s sure other storytellers are out there ready for their five minutes. “It’s nerve-wracking, but even getting ready for this event I was brainstorming with friends and family and people have really cool stories.”

Pass the mic. This crowd is ready for more.