Dan Talks with Kathleen Mulcahy, Executive Director of the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center

Meet Kathleen Mulcahy

Episode 189: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Kathleen Mulcahy, executive director of the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays. She previously worked as mayor of Sag Harbor, founding the village’s first Environmental Advisory Committee, and in the nonprofit sector at Fighting Chance, a cancer support organization, and at the Guild Hall art museum.

