Dan’s Power Women of the East End 2024 Honors Inspiring Female Leaders

2023 Power Women of the East End

Celebrate the achievements of inspiring female leaders at the highly anticipated annual Dan’s Power Women of the East End event, where influential women gather to celebrate their contributions and network to create relationships that bring greater power to their work and to their lives.

This year the event celebrates 30 years of honoring Power Women on August 8 at The Muses in Southampton.

“We look forward to connecting extraordinary women at the ultimate networking event. Nothing better than witnessing these relationships being born and watching them flourish over time,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, SVP Schneps Events.

Dan’s Power Women of the East End is produced by Schneps Media, publishers of the Dan’s Papers, Behind the Hedges the Long Island Press, and over 90 other news outlets. Schneps Media is proud to bring together the most extraordinary women to connect, support one another, do business and build community because when women support women, amazing things happen.

“I am excited and humbled to be recognized as one of the power women and I look forward to continuing to be a power woman in my career,” said honoree Maggie Bopp, an attorney with the law firm of Rappaport, Glass, Levine & Zullo, LLP.

One-hundred percent of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to Southampton Day Care Center.

“I am completely honored and so thankful,” said honoree Brianna Ottati of Douglas Elliman. “I look forward to being able to speak to a community of amazing women about the Southampton Day Care Center.”

The event starts with the power hour where the honorees have an opportunity to meet one another and network before the rest of the guests arrive. The women honored will include Power Women ICONS who have been previously recognized, Power Women of 2024 and Power Women Rising, women on an upward trajectory in their careers.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be nominated and to stand alongside the remarkable women contributing to the business community,” said honoree Therese Corriente of Adamas, one of the Power Women ICONS. “I extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Vicki Shneps for providing a platform where women’s achievements are seen and celebrated.”

Guests will join at 6 p.m. to kick off the ultimate networking event for hundreds in attendance. The event culminates in a high energy, joyful award ceremony where honorees are presented their award as a Dan’s Power Woman of the East End by Victoria Schneps, founding president of Schneps Media.

Attendees will enjoy cocktails from Adamas and Mannya Bar Services led by two of our Power Women Therese Corriente and Rina Loshaj and Delola Cocktails founded by an international Power Women, Jennifer Lopez.

Sponsoring the event are Lieb Cellars, Old Field Apothecary, Suhru Wines and Hair We Share.

As the list is in formation and nominations are still open, the Dan’s Power Women of the East End Honorees to date are:

Dan’s Power Women of the East End Honorees

Maggie Bopp, Rappaport, Glass, Levine & Zullo, LLP

Cheryl Cameron, Unified Door & Hardware Group

Suzanne Chimera, Hair We Share

Toni DeVincentis, Grace Care Specialists

Phyllis Ehrlich, Rocket Your Potential

Renee Fondacaro, Suhru Wines, Lieb Cellars; Old Field Apothecary

RISING: Rina Loshaj, Mannya Bar Services LLC

ICON: Jacqueline Murphy

ICON: Brianna Ottati, Douglas Elliman

Zibby Owens, Zibby Media

Sue Phillips, Scenterprises Inc & Sue Phillips Fragrance

ICON: Marilyn Tolchin, Hampton House Properties

Angelique Williams, Paws of War

Dan’s Power Women of the East End is scheduled for 6 p.m. August 8 at The Muses, 111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. For nominations, tickets and sponsorships contact Toni Cimino at tcimino@schnepsmedia.com and visit SchnepsEvents.com