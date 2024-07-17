Local Dancers Win National Championship

Royale Nova Performing Arts

Royale Nova Performing Arts, a Center Moriches-based ensemble of tenacious dancers, won the Starbound 2024 National Dance Championship in Atlantic City.

George Eleazer, a prominent and experienced dancer and studio owner from Sagaponack, coached his girls well to thrive freely throughout the competition alongside Franco LaGrega, who composed three of the winning choreography pieces. Also involved were a host of alumni returning to instill the 7- to 17-year-old dancers with technique, poise and passion over several months, training five days a week.

“It’s important for parents to be able to have an outlet for their children to feel free, to have and meet other people, and continuously grow from ages two through high school,” Eleazer said. “Dance friends are forever friends. Seeing the progress is so rewarding and beneficial in life.”

The dancers began training in September to work their way toward nationals in July, and they discovered themselves through the process.

“In a dance class, it brings a certain type of freedom to your soul, he added. “You’re exploring outside of your comfort zone, exploring freedom, finding ways of your body’s moving and control. And in so many different styles.”

Royale Nova’s week-long competition schedule consisted of a 5 a.m. wakeup, allotting at least one hour for makeup. Next, a 7:30 a.m. hour-long warmup, a complete run-through of the routine, an energy circle, and finally the kids hit the stage, at which point George, pom-pom in hand, and fellow instructors admire the culmination of all their work from the audience stands.

George Eleazer’s program broke history in 2016 by winning all four championship categories. To do it again is a purely joyous moment for Royale Nova Performing Arts.