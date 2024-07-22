Event & Party Photos

Montauk Chamber of Commerce Cruise Serves as Fundraiser

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 07/22/2024

Alyssa and Matt BefoneJulie Froehlich

Alyssa Rappa, Morgan Mancine, Matt ThompsonJulie Froehlich

Asst. Exec. Dir. Jessica Dye, Exec. Dir. Mariah Miltier, Digital Marketing Coord. Emily MartinezJulie Froehlich

Capt. Craig MarkowskiJulie Froehlich

Capt. David RyanJulie Froehlich

Chris MillerJulie Froehlich

Cindy Ceva, Nancy Atlas, Jean FeeleyJulie Froehlich

Jamie Carillo, Karen HewittJulie Froehlich

Jettykoon Band: Bassist Billy Lucey, Guitarist and Vocalist Chris Mehos, Lead Vocalist and Guitarist Thomas Muse LeadJulie Froehlich

John Dagastino, Capt. Kenny and Orla Hejducek, Tayna Miller-RadeJulie Froehlich

Julie Miller, Heather DagastinoJulie Froehlich

Kristen Senese, Derek BarbantiJulie Froehlich

Michael Geisinger, Tom and Jean FeeleyJulie Froehlich

Nate PacchiJulie Froehlich

Oksana Yakhnytskyy, Raisa KlakstkiJulie Froehlich

Shannon and John DubinJulie Froehlich

Shawn Hewitt, Chris CarilloJulie Froehlich

Stefani Li, Tim Monaghan, Brad, Jonah and Isabel Schnieder, Jill Singer, Julie VadnalJulie Froehlich

Tim Lingan, Tim and Deborah BreatorexJulie Froehlich

Montauk Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mariah Miltier hosted an evening of drinks, live music and dancing on a sunset cruise with captains David Ryan, Craig Markowski and Kenny and Orla Hejducek.

The event provided funding to support the Montauk Fourth of July Fireworks Show.

