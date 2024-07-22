Montauk Chamber of Commerce Cruise Serves as Fundraiser
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute07/22/2024Share
Alyssa and Matt BefoneJulie Froehlich
Alyssa Rappa, Morgan Mancine, Matt ThompsonJulie Froehlich
Asst. Exec. Dir. Jessica Dye, Exec. Dir. Mariah Miltier, Digital Marketing Coord. Emily MartinezJulie Froehlich
Capt. Craig MarkowskiJulie Froehlich
Capt. David RyanJulie Froehlich
Chris MillerJulie Froehlich
Cindy Ceva, Nancy Atlas, Jean FeeleyJulie Froehlich
Jamie Carillo, Karen HewittJulie Froehlich
Jettykoon Band: Bassist Billy Lucey, Guitarist and Vocalist Chris Mehos, Lead Vocalist and Guitarist Thomas Muse LeadJulie Froehlich
John Dagastino, Capt. Kenny and Orla Hejducek, Tayna Miller-RadeJulie Froehlich
Julie Miller, Heather DagastinoJulie Froehlich
Kristen Senese, Derek BarbantiJulie Froehlich
Michael Geisinger, Tom and Jean FeeleyJulie Froehlich
Nate PacchiJulie Froehlich
Oksana Yakhnytskyy, Raisa KlakstkiJulie Froehlich
Shannon and John DubinJulie Froehlich
Shawn Hewitt, Chris CarilloJulie Froehlich
Stefani Li, Tim Monaghan, Brad, Jonah and Isabel Schnieder, Jill Singer, Julie VadnalJulie Froehlich
Tim Lingan, Tim and Deborah BreatorexJulie Froehlich
Montauk Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mariah Miltier hosted an evening of drinks, live music and dancing on a sunset cruise with captains David Ryan, Craig Markowski and Kenny and Orla Hejducek.