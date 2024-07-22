Montauk Chamber of Commerce Cruise Serves as Fundraiser

Alyssa and Matt Befone Julie Froehlich Alyssa Rappa, Morgan Mancine, Matt Thompson Julie Froehlich Asst. Exec. Dir. Jessica Dye, Exec. Dir. Mariah Miltier, Digital Marketing Coord. Emily Martinez Julie Froehlich Capt. Craig Markowski Julie Froehlich Capt. David Ryan Julie Froehlich Chris Miller Julie Froehlich Cindy Ceva, Nancy Atlas, Jean Feeley Julie Froehlich Jamie Carillo, Karen Hewitt Julie Froehlich Jettykoon Band: Bassist Billy Lucey, Guitarist and Vocalist Chris Mehos, Lead Vocalist and Guitarist Thomas Muse Lead Julie Froehlich John Dagastino, Capt. Kenny and Orla Hejducek, Tayna Miller-Rade Julie Froehlich Julie Miller, Heather Dagastino Julie Froehlich Kristen Senese, Derek Barbanti Julie Froehlich Michael Geisinger, Tom and Jean Feeley Julie Froehlich Nate Pacchi Julie Froehlich Oksana Yakhnytskyy, Raisa Klakstki Julie Froehlich Shannon and John Dubin Julie Froehlich Shawn Hewitt, Chris Carillo Julie Froehlich Stefani Li, Tim Monaghan, Brad, Jonah and Isabel Schnieder, Jill Singer, Julie Vadnal Julie Froehlich Tim Lingan, Tim and Deborah Breatorex Julie Froehlich

Montauk Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mariah Miltier hosted an evening of drinks, live music and dancing on a sunset cruise with captains David Ryan, Craig Markowski and Kenny and Orla Hejducek.

The event provided funding to support the Montauk Fourth of July Fireworks Show.