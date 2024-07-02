Things to Do in the Village of Southampton

Main Street Southampton

The Village of Southampton boasts a vibrant array of activities and outdoor events that annually spark the interest of its residents and visitors, making it a perfect destination to enjoy a summer day on the East End.

Whether it is enjoying the downtown shops, seeking relaxation at the prominent Southampton beaches, exploring the historical landmarks, or taking in the astonishing art galleries, Southampton offers all of the above and more.

Here’s a roundup of the most distinguished and enjoyable locations that provide an amusing experience and create cherished memories for people of all ages.

Things to Do in Southampton Village

Coopers Beach

Rated America’s No. 2 Best Beach in 2024, Coopers Beach in the Village of Southampton is a must-visit this summer! Coopers Beach has a concession stand serving food and drinks as well as chair and umbrella rentals available to make it a perfect beach day. If that’s not enough, enjoy the free live music hosted every Sunday from 5–8 p.m. beginning on June 30. The summer music lineup will feature many local bands through September.

368 Meadow Lane, Southampton

Munn’s Point

Catch some of the best sunrises, sunsets, picturesque views and many wild species of birds at Munn’s Point. Located between extravagant Southampton mansions and the Shinnecock Indian Nation, Munn’s Point is a popular place for many birdwatchers or anyone who wants to enjoy a walk on the long boardwalk to admire the nature preserve full of wildlife!

881 Meadow Lane, Southampton

Southampton Arts Center

The Southampton Arts Center aims to bring together the East End community and beyond with inspiration through the arts. The SAC offers inclusive weekly programs for everyone, such as studio sessions, kids exhibitions, films, outdoor programs and live talks. The unique sculptures, paintings and photographs on display in the heart of Southampton provide guests with a fun and engaging experience.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Agawam Park

Located next to Southampton’s Lake Agawam, the beautiful views and attractions of the park can accommodate the interests of many. Agawam Park highlights a boardwalk along the lake, a walking path, a playground for children, a large green area for various activities, a World War I Memorial, and more to enjoy the Hamptons sunshine. During the evenings, you won’t want to miss the Concert in the Park Summer Series at Agawam hosted by the Southampton Cultural Center almost every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton

Tate’s Bake Shop

Visit the original Southampton location of the nationally recognized Tate’s Bake Shop to satiate your sweet tooth with delicious cookies and desserts! A popular destination for residents and tourists, Tate’s Bake Shop continuously receives the honor of being voted Best Bakery in the Hamptons each year. Admire the floral scenery and order some of the best cakes, pastries and cookies to bring home with you.

43 North Sea Road, Southampton. tatesbakeshop.com

Southampton History Museum

The Southampton History Museum offers events and tours around the village and throughout their numerous sites and structures seasonally for anyone interested in learning about Southampton’s rich history! The museum conducts historical walking tours, educational programs, and the Long Island Indigenous Paddle Tours of North Sea Harbor. Antique lovers can also stop by Southampton History Museum’s Thrift Shop at the Nugent Carriage House, open every Saturday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m., to explore their collection of vintage items for sale!

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Pelletreau Silver Shop

Stop by America’s oldest continuously opened trade shop located on Main Street of Southampton. The original 1686 Pelletreau Silver Shop is now one of the most notable historical sights of Southampton and is managed by the Southampton History Museum. Visitors can now participate in sterling silver jewelry-making classes at the shop, and they can even take home wearable finished pieces to remember this one-of-a-kind experience.

80 Main Street, Southampton