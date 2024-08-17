'Couples Squared' Debuts at Southampton Arts Center
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
08/17/2024
Couples Squared, an exhibition curated by Phyllis Tuchman, opened at Southampton Arts Center and is running through September 14.
This unique showcases delves into the dynamic interplay between creative partners, presenting a diverse array of paintings, sculptures and photographs that span the spectrum of artistic expression.
Inspired by algebra and Medieval alchemical magic, Couples Squared transforms raw ideas and scribbles into compelling visual narratives that challenge perceptions and evoke deep emotional responses.