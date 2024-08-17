Event & Party Photos

'Couples Squared' Debuts at Southampton Arts Center

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 08/17/2024

Amanda Persaud, Andrea Cote, Heather Dune MacAdamRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Leila PintoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Claudio Avendano, Charlotte PilaroRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Dr. Sydney Winawer, Barbara WinawerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Edna Khalily, Vanessa Gordon, Skyler WangRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Eric Johnson, Bridgette LeRoyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Hadley Rodebeck, Ross Blechner, Jesse James Thompson, Nemi BrooksRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Jerry Kremer, Suzann Kremer, Sylvia HemingwayRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Joanna Koutsos, Bill Schlight, Cheri KaufmanRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Joe Diamond, Whitney Stevens, Jonathan OlkenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Judith Bruce, Carole Rosenberg, Lana JokelRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Laure Tortorice, Al GromatskyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Lucy WintonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Mary Elyse Chavez, Elyse Britton, Heather Borstein, Jean Juan MoslerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Maureen QuigleyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Ned SmythRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Paul and Barbara Potto, Charlotte Wuebben, Robin Brown, Lynn Manger, Susan WuebbenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Phyllis Tuchman, Guillaume VandamRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Rima Mardoyan, Ned Smyth, Phyllis Tuchman, April Gornik, Lucy Winton, Bryan Hunt, Arin Rosen, Christina Mossaides StrassfieldRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Sergio Zacharoulis, Laila AkhlaghiRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Seth, Arin and Libby RosenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Couples Squared, an exhibition curated by Phyllis Tuchman, opened at Southampton Arts Center and is running through September 14.

This unique showcases delves into the dynamic interplay between creative partners, presenting a diverse array of paintings, sculptures and photographs that span the spectrum of artistic expression.

Inspired by algebra and Medieval alchemical magic, Couples Squared transforms raw ideas and scribbles into compelling visual narratives that challenge perceptions and evoke deep emotional responses.

