Elizabeth M. Kane Remembered for Community Involvement

Elizabeth M. Kane

Elizabeth M. Kane died peacefully in her home in Hampton Bays on July 27. She was 81.

Born on May 1, 1943, Kane lived in Queens, New York for three quarters of her life. She was married to Charles J. Kane on August 6, 1977 and they adopted a baby girl, Beth, from Seoul, Korea in 1983. Kane became a widow at the young age of 50, but she did her best to work a full time job at the United Nations and raise her daughter. After she retired from the United Nations in 2005, Kane and Beth moved from their home in Maspeth to Hampton Bays.

Kane was a devout Catholic, attending the church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays. She was a Eucharistic minister and volunteered for many of their events. Kane worked part time at the Rogers Memorial Library in adult programming.

In her spare time, she went to the Hampton Bays Senior Center, played cards (bridge and canasta) and joined the Irish American Society and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. She enjoyed traveling into the city for Broadway shows, spending time with her friends and family and eating ice cream from Friendly’s and McDonald’s.

Kane leaves behind her daughter Beth and a plethora of family and friends with whom she enjoyed spending her time.

In lieu of flowers, those who knew her may donate to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society in her name.