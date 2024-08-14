Catching Up with George Korten of the George Martin Group

George Korten of the George Martin Group

George Korten, president and visionary of the George Martin Group, runs six notable restaurants across Long Island including George Martin The Original, Strip Steak and their latest LI venture The George.

The George Martin family opened Strip Steak in 2011, a “crown jewel” that captures the essence of the Great Gatsby era in a 19th century colonial. The restaurant is nestled on Suffolk’s South Shore along the border of Heckscher State Park, off the beaten path even for locals. The menu features different cuts of aged Black Angus steaks, seafood and chicken entrees, savory sides and classic cocktails.

Here we catch up with the mastermind behind this culinary empire and talk about his humble beginnings, creative foresight and formula for success.

A Chat with George Korten of the George Martin Group

What drew you to the restaurant business in the first place?

I grew up with a single mother and sister, so I had to contribute to the household. I started washing dishes when I was 16 at a local restaurant. I was an athlete and played three sports as well, which was a challenge to balance. I loved the social aspect of the restaurant business, and being an athlete I was used to working together as a team. I really loved the camaraderie the restaurant business offered. I eventually took on other roles which included managing down the road, and attended the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell.

What was the vision for Strip Steak?

I wanted to open something different, sort of a boutique steakhouse. We targeted the 1920s era with a throwback vibe. This place makes you feel like you’re somewhere else, at some other time.

What can patrons expect when they dine here?

It’s a high-end establishment with an intimate setting and a very lively bar. The staff is tremendous…we offer top-notch service and food. It’s all about execution and attention to detail.

Why did you settle on Great River for Strip Steak?

Funny you should ask. I had never heard of Great River — not many people had. I saw an ad in the paper for an available restaurant asking a very fair rent, so I went for it. Great River is a pretty remote area, and the building is in a residential neighborhood. It was either going to go under or take some time for people to catch on. It was a rough road in the beginning. But the psychographics were right — the demographics, the people that lived there. It’s become our crown jewel.

The interior of the space seems equally important to you as the food. How did you create the nostalgic feel you were looking for?

The restaurant is actually an old house, probably built somewhere between 150-175 years ago. We retained some of the traditional architecture during renovation. There’s also a beautiful, gigantic original chandelier that we completely refurbished. It’s spectacular. We also restored a tiffany glass and copper fixtures. There are black and white photos of 1920s flappers on the walls, a couple of cozy dining areas and a fireplace.

To what do you attribute your great success?

It’s everything. Ambiance, food, service. I am very grateful for my amazing group of managers, chefs and team members who have been with me for many years. I also feel I am a great motivator. I am not a chef, but I am very involved in menu planning and keeping up with food trends. I like to come up with new culinary concepts. My head chef and I are always reviewing the menus and making changes. I have an extraordinary team. I am very fortunate.

Tell us a little about your latest venture “The George.”

“The George” is a really a playful place we opened in March of this year. It was a burger joint prior, and we decided it was time for a change. It’s now a casual spot with a pub-feel — people come to have a great meal, have a good time and relax. We have photos everywhere of almost any George you can think of, including Lucas, Curious, Foreman, Busch, Castanza, Boy George, and many more.

What’s next on the horizon?

We’ve expanded our reach and now have two restaurants in Maryland, with another on the way. It’s a retro sports-themed place across from College Park, a very hot area for restaurants right now. After that I think I’m gonna let it ride for a little while. Observe and do nothing.

Information on George Martin Groups’ multiple locations can be found at georgemartingroup.com.

-PARTNER CONTENT